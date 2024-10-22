"Would Love To Explore K-Dramas": Kareena Kapoor At NDTV World Summit

K-dramas enjoy a global fandom with their content navigating through several genres. Seems like Kareena Kapoor is also driven by the desire to “explore K-dramas”. On Tuesday, Kareena attended NDTV World Summit 2024 where she shared some personal anecdotes and professional dreams. Stepping inside the world of Korean dramas was one of them. When asked if a K-series was on the cards, the actress revealed, “Who knows? I wish for sure that I would love to explore Korean dramas because the world is watching their series and their films. They are so hugely popular.”

On being asked who Kareena Kapoor would love to collaborate with in Hollywood, she took the name of veteran actress Meryl Streep. Kareena also added that venturing into Hollywood was never on her agenda. Elaborating on the topic she said, “There are so many master crafters who are breaking boundaries whether it's Korean films or different language (movies). Anything is possible in today's time. I have never really pursued any dreams of going to Hollywood. It's never been on my agenda. But with the world coming closer, who knows you might have to see Meryl Streep someday.”

Meryl Streep is one of the most iconic actresses of all time and is known for her roles in films such as Kramer vs Kramer, The Iron Lady, The Devil Wears Prada and Sophie's Choice. She has won 3 Oscar Awards and has been nominated a record 21 times for the Academy Awards.

Kareena Kapoor also talked about why Indian movies enjoy such popularity on the global circuit. She said, “I think that is one reason why our films are watched globally and enjoyed in our language, in our Hindi language. Because it is the song, the dance, they wait for that. So, we have to be true to our heritage, which we are. And that is what everyone loves about it and that's what also sets us apart.”

Citing the example of the Naatu Naatu song from SS Rajamouli's RRR, Kareena Kapoor added, “We have so many different kinds of cinemas, which we watch. Whether it's Korean, whether it's French, whether it's regional kind of cinema, international cinema, but somewhere I think you still enjoy doing Naatu Naatu on that stage of the Oscars. It gives you that upbeat vibe. Somewhere, India has got that representation. It feels nice to be true to it.” Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2023.

Presently, Kareena Kapoor is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Singham Again, which also features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff. Singham Again will hit the screens on November 1.