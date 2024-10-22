Tom Holland To Star Alongside Matt Damon In Christopher Nolan's Next Film? Here's What We Know

Tom Holland is in talks to join the cast of Christopher Nolan's upcoming film. If the deal is finalised, the Spider-Man star would appear alongside Matt Damon in this currently untitled project, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Christopher Nolan is both writing and directing the film, which Universal Pictures is set to release in theatres on July 17, 2026. Universal has not commented on Tom Holland's potential casting yet.

The film is expected to begin shooting in early 2025, per the report. This project marks Christopher Nolan's continued collaboration with Universal, following the success of the critically acclaimed film Oppenheimer, which won the Oscar for Best Picture and grossed $975 million worldwide. The film was Christopher Nolan's first project with Universal after parting ways with Warner Bros, where he had a nearly two-decade partnership that included iconic films like The Dark Knight trilogy and Inception. Christopher Nolan reportedly chose Universal for his follow-up to Oppenheimer without seeking offers elsewhere.

Given the star-studded cast of Oppenheimer, which featured Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Josh Hartnett, it's likely that more high-profile actors will join Damon and Holland in this new project.

On the work front, Tom Holland, who is widely recognised for his role as Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is also occupied with Spider-Man 4 and possibly the next Avengers sequel in the coming year. Recently, Tom Holland appeared in the West End adaptation of Romeo & Juliet alongside Francesca Amewudah-Rivers.