Advertisement

Tom Holland To Star Alongside Matt Damon In Christopher Nolan's Next Film? Here's What We Know

The film is set to release in theatres on July 17, 2026

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Tom Holland To Star Alongside Matt Damon In Christopher Nolan's Next Film? Here's What We Know
The image was shared on X. (courtesy: popcrave)
New Delhi:

Tom Holland is in talks to join the cast of Christopher Nolan's upcoming film. If the deal is finalised, the Spider-Man star would appear alongside Matt Damon in this currently untitled project, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Christopher Nolan is both writing and directing the film, which Universal Pictures is set to release in theatres on July 17, 2026. Universal has not commented on Tom Holland's potential casting yet.

The film is expected to begin shooting in early 2025, per the report. This project marks Christopher Nolan's continued collaboration with Universal, following the success of the critically acclaimed film Oppenheimer, which won the Oscar for Best Picture and grossed $975 million worldwide. The film was Christopher Nolan's first project with Universal after parting ways with Warner Bros, where he had a nearly two-decade partnership that included iconic films like The Dark Knight trilogy and Inception. Christopher Nolan reportedly chose Universal for his follow-up to Oppenheimer without seeking offers elsewhere.

Given the star-studded cast of Oppenheimer, which featured Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Josh Hartnett, it's likely that more high-profile actors will join Damon and Holland in this new project.

On the work front, Tom Holland, who is widely recognised for his role as Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is also occupied with Spider-Man 4 and possibly the next Avengers sequel in the coming year. Recently, Tom Holland appeared in the West End adaptation of Romeo & Juliet alongside Francesca Amewudah-Rivers.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Christopher Nolan
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Citadel 2: Priyanka Chopra Shares BTS Video From Sets - "A Day In The Life Of Nadia"
Tom Holland To Star Alongside Matt Damon In Christopher Nolan's Next Film? Here's What We Know
Halsey Reveals She Had A Miscarriage During A Concert At 20: "Was In A Really Tough Position"
Next Article
Halsey Reveals She Had A Miscarriage During A Concert At 20: "Was In A Really Tough Position"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com