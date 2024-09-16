Emmys 2024: Meryl Streep And Martin Short Spotted Sitting Together Amid Dating Rumours

Meryl Streep and Martin Short are co-stars in the series Only Murders in the Building. The actors, who are rumoured to be dating, once again fuelled the speculations with their appearance at the Emmy Awards 2024. While they walked the red carpet separately, the actors were later seen enjoying the event in each other's company seated side by side. Longtime friends Meryl Streep And Martin Short attended the event with their Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez as their show was nominated in eight categories at Emmys this year.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short first sparked rumours about a possible romantic relationship during the Golden Globes in January. The duo was seen sitting together and chatting animatedly. However, the speculations were quashed by Martin's representative who said, "They are just very good friends, nothing more," reported People magazine.

Martin Short emphasised this during his appearance on Bill Maher's podcast. He said, "We are not a couple; we are just very close friends." Throughout this year, Martin's response to fans' interest in his relationship with Meryl Streep has remained the same. The actor said in May, "It's always interesting. Show business relationships and speculations are part of the territory."

In August, the rumours resurfaced when they were seen holding hands and posing for pictures together at the afterparty of Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere. Even so, a source confirmed to People magazine that the two are still "just friends."

On the day of the Emmy Awards, Martin Short was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter, where he clarified that he and Meryl are "friends," answering questions regarding their relationship status. So far, Meryl has maintained her silence on the topic.

Martin Short was previously married to Canadian actress Nancy Dolman. The couple got married in 1972. They remained married until she died in 2010. Martin and Nancy welcomed three children via adoption before her death in August 2010.

Meanwhile, Meryl Streep was married to American sculptor Don Gummer from 1978 to 2017.