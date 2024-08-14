<i>Only Murders In The Building</i> Trailer: OG Trio - Obsessed With True Crime, Caught In One

Get ready for another thrilling season of Only Murders In The Building as the makers recently dropped the first teaser of Season 4. The series is all set to premiere on August 27. The OG trio - Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) - are back, but this time, they're headed to Hollywood, and the stakes are higher than ever. The trailer opens with a tantalising premise: The Only Murders crew receives an offer to turn their podcast into a film. This new opportunity whisks Charles, Mabel, and Oliver off to Los Angeles, where they encounter their big-screen counterparts: Eva Longoria as Mabel, Eugene Levy as Charles, and Zach Galifianakis as Oliver. The chemistry between the original trio and their Hollywood doubles is instantly engaging.

The trailer doesn't waste any time ramping up the tension. Charles' stunt double and long-time friend, Sazz Pataki (played by Jane Lynch), is shockingly killed by a gunshot just one minute in, leaving the trio scrambling for answers. As they dig deeper, they discover that the shooter might have been targeting Charles himself. This revelation sends them fleeing to Long Island, New York.

The official synopsis of the series read, "In Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building, our amateur podcasting trio wrestles with the shocking events at the end of Season 3 surrounding Charles' stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki. Season 4 premieres August 27. Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one."

The series stars Michael Cyril Creighton, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in lead roles. The show also includes several special guests such as Meryl Streep, Eugene Levy, and Melissa McCarthy.

Steve Martin, John Hoffman, Martin Short and Selena Gomez along with Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal serve as Only Murders in the Building's executive producers. The show is created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman.