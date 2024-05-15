Only Murders In The Building 4 Teaser: On The Trail Of A Killer Again

A still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Get ready for another thrilling season of Only Murders In The Building as the makers recently dropped the first teaser of Season 4. The series is all set to premiere on August 27. In the teaser, the OG trio - Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) - are faced with a new mystery that takes them on a wild journey to Los Angeles. Hollywood studio is eager to adapt their podcast into a movie, propelling them into the glitzy world of showbiz while they grapple with solving the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Charles' former stunt double.

With the fate of their podcast hanging in the balance, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel find themselves embroiled in a web of intrigue that leads them to question who the real target of the murder is. With twists, turns, and surprises around every corner, the stakes are higher than ever as the "amateur sleuths" race against time to uncover the truth.

The official synopsis of the series read, "Charles, Oliver & Mabel wrestle with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles' stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, our trio's investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast."

It concluded, "As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building's courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia's West Tower residents.”

The series stars Michael Cyril Creighton, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in lead roles. The show also includes several special guests such as Meryl Streep, Eugene Levy, and Melissa McCarthy.

Steve Martin, John Hoffman, Martin Short and Selena Gomez along with Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal serve as Only Murders in the Building's executive producers. The show is created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman.