How Selena Gomez Came To Know About Her Emmy Nomination: "Got A Text From One Of My Friends"

Selena Gomez has been nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Only Murders In The Building

Image Instagrammed by Selena Gomez. (courtesy: SelenaGomez)
Los Angeles:

 Actress-singer Selena Gomez revealed that she only found out about being nominated for an Emmy when a friend texted her as no one else had told her at that point.

Gomez told US TV show Extra: "I actually just got a text from one of my friends saying congratulations and I responded and I said, ‘For what?' And then she just laughed at me, and so for an hour I didn't really get it, and then my team called me. So, I just heard it from them and I was very, very excited.”

The songstress began her career as a child actress when she starred in Wizard of Waverly Place and then carved out a successful career in music but made her grand return to acting with the mystery comedy series, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I received flowers from (Martin and Steve). I'm in LA, Marty's always all over the world, and Steve is in New York. So, obviously, we can't be together, but we'll celebrate when we get back together again. But it was crazy."

Gomez has been nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Only Murders In The Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. Regardless of whether she wins the accolade or not, she already feels like a winner.

She said: "I was just honoured to be on such a show that was recognised. I feel so lucky, because there are so many great shows, and to even be considered, to have an opportunity like this, is such an honour. In my mind, I feel like I already won."

;