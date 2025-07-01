Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt Begin <i>The Devil Wears Prada</i> Sequel Shoot

Production begins on The Devil Wears Prada 2. The film starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci went on floors on Monday.

20th Century Studios confirmed the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter). In the caption, the production house wrote, "The Devil Wears Prada 2. Now in production.”

The brief clip attached to the post featured two devilish red pumps while iconic dialogues by Meryl, Anne and Emily's characters played in the background. Take a look:

The Devil Wears Prada 2. Now in production. ???????? pic.twitter.com/ecVle3oaB8 — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) June 30, 2025

In addition to the stars of the original 2006 film, Kenneth Branagh will play the husband of Meryl's character, Miranda Presley.

The Devil Wears Prada film is based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel, which drew from her personal experience as an assistant to Vogue's former editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The story revolves around Andy Sachs, a young journalism graduate portrayed by Anne Hathaway. She lands a demanding role as assistant to the formidable Miranda Priestly, the editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, played by Meryl Streep.

Emily Blunt portrays Miranda's senior assistant, while Stanley Tucci slips into the skin of a fashion editor who helps Andy navigate the high-pressure world of fashion publishing.

Plot details for the sequel haven't been confirmed yet, but the storyline reportedly explores Miranda Priestly's career amidst the modern media landscape.

According to reports, the plot centres around a tense professional standoff between Miranda and Andy, who has risen to become a top executive at a luxury fashion group wielding significant advertising power that Priestley needs.

David Frankel and Aline Brosh McKenna, who directed and wrote the original film, are returning for the sequel. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is slated to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.