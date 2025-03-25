Colleen Hoover's <i>Verity</i> With Anne Hathaway And Dakota Johnson To Release On This Date

The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel Verity which stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett in the lead roles, has finally got a release date, reported Deadline.

Amazon MGM's Studio led adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel is slated to release in theatres on May 15, 2026. It is directed by Michael Showalter. The script is written by Nick Antosca.

According to Deadline, the Nick Antosca adapted take follows struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson) who is hired as a ghostwriter for renowned author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway) under mysterious circumstances. But her assignment takes a dark turn after discovering chilling autobiographical notes. Faced with a series of deadly family secrets, Lowen struggles to separate fiction from reality, while also blurring the lines with Verity's husband, Jeremy (Josh Hartnett).

Previous writers on the script included Hoover & Lauren Levine, Hillary Seitz, Angela LaManna, Will Honley, and April Maguire. The film is produced by Antosca, Alex Hedlund, Stacey Sher, Showalter, Jordana Mollick, Hathaway and Hoover, reported Deadline.

The movie follows Collen Hoover's earlier adaptation of the novel It Ends With Us which starred Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in the lead roles. It was a sleeper hit of the summer, earning more than 346 million USD at the worldwide box office.

According to Variety, Hoover's novel Verity was self-published by the author in 2018 and was later acquired by Grand Central Publishing in 2021.

It has spent months on the New York Times Best Sellers list, selling more than one million copies in 2023 alone.

Meanwhile, the Fifty Shades Of Grey actress will be seen in the film last appeared in a Marvel film Madame Web. It was directed by SJ Clarkson and starred Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott in prominent roles.

Madame Web stars Johnson as a clairvoyant paramedic and is tenuously linked to Sony Pictures' picture slate, which includes both the Venom films and 2022's Morbius starring Jared Leto.

She will also be next seen in the films Materialists and Splitsville.

