<i>The Devil Wears Prada 2</i> Update: Meryl Streep And Anne Hathaway's Film To Release In 2026

The sequel to the 2006 hit comedy The Devil Wears Prada is officially moving forward. Disney has announced a release date of May 1, 2026, for the much-anticipated follow-up.

News of the sequel first broke in July last year, with reports stating that Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt were expected to return. However, no cast members have been officially confirmed at this time.

Stanley Tucci, who played Nigel in the original film, recently told Variety, "I know they're working on it. If it happens, I would be so happy, but I cannot give you any information. Otherwise, I'll go to the actor's prison or something. [The original] was one of the best experiences ever."

The Devil Wears Prada was based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel, inspired by her time working as a personal assistant to Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

The story followed Andy Sachs, a young journalism graduate played by Anne Hathaway, who lands a job as assistant to Miranda Priestly, the powerful editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, portrayed by Meryl Streep.

Emily Blunt played Priestly's senior assistant and Tucci portrayed a fashion editor who helps Andy navigate the high-pressure world of fashion publishing.

The upcoming sequel is expected to explore Miranda Priestly's career in the modern media landscape, as she deals with the challenges of the decline of traditional magazine publishing.

The plot reportedly sees her in a tense professional standoff with Blunt's character, who is now a top executive at a luxury fashion group controlling key advertising dollars that Priestly needs.