Everything We Know About The Work-In-Progress The Devil Wears Prada Sequel

A still from The Devil Wears Prada. (Image courtesy: Film still)

The fearsome Miranda Priestly is set to return, going by the recent reports that are doing the rounds. Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep) as one of the most influential magazine editors ever, along with her two (might we add) super efficient assistants Anne Hathaway as Andrea Sachs aka Andy, and Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton will return for a The Devil Wears Prada sequel, reported Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. However, an official confirmation from the makers is awaited. "The Devil Wears Prada writer Aline Brosh McKenna is penning a would-be follow-up to the hit film that is being developed and produced by Wendy Finerman, who was behind the original," an excerpt from The Hollywood Reporter read.

A Variety report stated that Disney is developing a sequel to the 2006 hit. "The original film's screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna is in talks to return to pen the next chapter. Who from the original cast will return is not clear, but the storyline reportedly follows Priestly as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and faces off against Blunt's character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs," stated the Variety report.

The Devil Wears Prada is adapted from the novel of the same name written by Lauren Weisberger. Directed by David Frankel and produced by Wendy Finerman, the film remains a fan favourite even today. "That's all (Tone of Meryl Streep from The Devil Wears Prada)."

The closest Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt got to sharing screen space together was at this year's SAG Awards in Los Angeles and needless to say, the moment broke the Internet. ICYMI, this is the moment we are talking about:

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA REUNION IN 2024 I'M SCREAMING!!!!! #SAGAwardspic.twitter.com/dojnv7xMzk — Rina (@bbblanchett) February 25, 2024

Earlier, during the promotions of her film The Idea of You, Anne Hathaway, while speaking to E! News, said this about the film's possible sequel, "I don't think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen."