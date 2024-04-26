Anne Hathaway On Co-Starring With Priyanka Chopra: 'How Do We Make This Happen?'

Anne Hathaway and Priyanka at an event. (courtesy: bulgari)

While we are waiting for the release of Anne Hathaway's The Idea Of You, the Hollywood icon recently talked about the possibility of sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra in a film. The stars were spotted together at Bulgari events in 2022 and 2023 due to their association with the luxury brand. In a conversation with News18, Anne was asked if she had considered appearing in a movie with Priyanka. Anne said, “We discussed a few things that night, that one hasn't come up yet but what are we going to do, this is a great idea, how do we make this happen?” When suggested that they could star in a fun spy film, Anne enthusiastically agreed, saying, “I would love that clearly and now my brain is on fire. I'll let you know when Priyanka and I have connected.”

Directed by Michael Showalter, The Idea Of You will be released on Prime Video on May 2. The movie, based on Robinne Lee's novel of the same name, features Anne Hathaway in the role of Solene, a single mother and an art curator, who falls in love with Hayes Campbell (played by Nicholas Galitzine). Ella Rubin, Viktor White, and Perry Mattfeld are also part of the project.

Earlier, Anne Hathaway shared her thoughts on The Idea Of You in an interaction with Hindustan Times. She said, “I loved that it was an opportunity to explore what happens if you keep blooming at a time when the world tells you the opposite is going to happen. And so for me, this is a story about what it means to think independently and live for yourself, and what it means to value your pleasure despite what other people think you should be doing. So all of those things appealed to me, and like my character art and I love music.”

As per the official synopsis of the film, “Based on the acclaimed, contemporary love story of the same name, The Idea of You centers on Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet.”