The Idea Of You Trailer: Anne Hathaway Falls For Boy Band Singer With Shades Of Harry Styles

A still from The Idea Of You. (courtesy: YouTube)

Grab a bucket of popcorn and get ready for an exhilarating ride as the makers of The Idea of You recently dropped its trailer. The film is an adaptation of Robinne Lee's 2017 novel under the same name. Starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, The Idea of You follows the whirlwind romance between a 40-year-old single mother, portrayed by Anne Hathaway, and the 24-year-old lead singer of a popular boy band, played by Nicholas Galitzine. Set to stream globally on Prime Video starting May 2, the R-rated film promises a captivating narrative filled with passion and intrigue. In the trailer, Anna Hathaway's character, Solene, meets Nicholas Galitzine's character, Hayes, backstage at Coachella. Despite her initial reservations about their age difference, their chemistry ignites as Hayes serenades Solene on the piano.

As their relationship unfolds amidst the glare of the public eye and the scrutiny of paparazzi, Solene grapples with societal expectations and the relentless news cycle while navigating her responsibilities as a mother to her teenage daughter, portrayed by Ella Rubin. The trailer offers glimpses of romantic escapades and tender moments between Solene and Hayes, juxtaposed with the challenges they face as a couple. As they confront judgment from others, Hayes reassures Solene of his unwavering commitment, saying, "I don't care what they say." The Idea of You's soundtrack features the debut single Dance Before We Walk, setting the tone for the emotional journey ahead. Inspired by Lee's bestselling novel, the plot delves into themes of love, sacrifice, and self-discovery, with Solene's personal and professional worlds colliding in unexpected ways.

Interestingly, the film draws inspiration from real-life phenomena, including the romantic escapades of Harry Styles. Author Robinne Lee, whose novel serves as the basis for the film, has acknowledged the influence of Harry Styles' history of dating older women on her narrative. She also clarified that the story is not solely based on the singer's experiences, but rather inspired by broader cultural phenomena and her own creative vision. The film also stars Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld, Jordan Aaron Hall, Mathilda Gianopoulos, Raymond Cham Jr., Jaiden Anthony, Viktor White and Dakota Adan in key roles.