Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway And BLACKPINK's Lisa 'Just Wanna Have Fun.' Selfie Love From Nick Jonas

Priyanka posing with Anne and Lisa. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is creating a heavy buzz on the internet soon after she shared a selfie posing with actress Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK's singer Lisa. The trio united for the endorsement of a jewellery brand in Paris. Sharing the photo from the event, Priyanka captioned it as "And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun!," followed by a red heart emoticon. In the post, Priyanka can be seen in a gold sequin dress and accessorised her look with a serpent necklace from the brand. While, Anne is looking pretty in a yellow ensemble. Soon after she shared the post, her husband Nick Jonas was quick to drop fire and heart emoticons in the comment section.

Here have a look at viral pictures of Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathway and BLACKPINK's Lisa from the event:

Last month, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas home. Priyanka shared an adorable post on her Instagram handle, announcing Malti Marie's homecoming. Sharing a family photo, she wrote a long note, that read, "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you"

Meanwhile, until last month, Priyanka Chopra was busy shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel. On the work front, she has several films in her kitty - It's All Coming Back To Me and Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa.