'Best Husband Ever': Priyanka Chopra Thanks Nick Jonas For This Swanky Gift

Priyanka Chopra is having a fun time on the sets of Citadel. We aren't making such this. Her shoot life diaries are. Just look at them and you will understand what are we talking about. After a tough day at work selfie, Priyanka is seen sitting inside a cool vehicle with Mrs Jonas written on the side. Priyanka, who is behind the wheels, looks uber-chic as makes a face at the camera. Well, it is not over yet. She has written a husband appreciation post too. She has thanked Nick Jonas for the ride. “Now that's a ride????… thank you, Nick Jonas. Always helping me with my cool quotient.” She has also used the “best husband ever” hashtag to glam up the post.

Fans, much like us, are in complete awe of Priyanka Chopra and her ride. The comment section is flooded with red hearts and fire emojis.

We hope you remember Priyanka Chopra's bruised face selfie. Yes, the one shared a while back on Instagram. For those who can't, here is a quick recap. “Did you have a tough day at work as well?” she said. To this, Preity Zinta replied, “Sometimes…Not lately though.”

Priyanka Chopra has resumed shooting for Citadel days after welcoming her little angel Malti Marie home. Priyanka, on the occasion of Mother's Day, announced that she and Nick Jonas have welcomed Malti Marie home. In a long note, she said, “On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home.”

Talking about the journey, Priyanka Chopra added, “Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

An elated Priyanka Chopra went on to add, “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every doctor, nurse and specialist, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM. Mommy and Daddy love you.”

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Keanu Reeves-led The Matrix Resurrections. She played the role of Sati. Up next, Priyanka has It's All Coming Back to Me and Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.