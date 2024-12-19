Anne Hathaway Visits Chef Vikas Khanna's Restaurant, He Shares Heartfelt Tribute

Chef Vikas Khanna's restaurant has had many celebrity guests (Photo: Instagram/ vikaskhannagroup)

Chef Vikas Khanna has hosted numerous celebrities at his New York restaurant, Bungalow, since its opening. In recent weeks, his guests have included Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan, the international star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and even Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. His latest post revealed that Anne Hathaway, the acclaimed Hollywood star, dined at his restaurant. Chef Vikas Khanna shared on Instagram why her visit held immense significance - not just professionally, but especially on a personal level. Anne Hathaway is renowned for her leading role in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada. As it turns out, this movie was one Chef Vikas and his sister often watched together during her hospital stays. It holds a special place in his heart because of the memories he associates with her. He described the movie as his sister's "painkiller."

"I still remember the day I had to delete all the files of The Devil Wears Prada and Sex and the City from my computer. I had saved these files to watch on a loop on hospital beds with my sister. I can't even recall how many times Radha, Saman Mahmood, and I watched them together. She adored Anne Hathaway and knew all the dialogues by heart. She was happiest reciting every line from DWP. Somehow, I memorized them too. This was her painkiller," he wrote.

Chef Vikas's sister, Radhika Khanna, passed away in 2022 after battling lupus for many years. In his post's caption, he mentioned deleting those files and trying to forget the dialogue. However, Anne's visit to the Bungalow brought "every single dialogue and laughter" back to him. Chef Vikas expressed deep gratitude for the actress. He wrote, "Somehow, I was so happy to feed her. It's the only way I know to show love and thank people. Thank you, Anne, for taking away her pain when we repeated, 'Everybody wants to be us,' and laughed. I photoshopped my Radha into the photo, right next to her hero. I know she was there."

