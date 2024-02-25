SAG Awards 2024:The Devil Wears Prada Reunion We Didn't Know We Needed

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: badpostblunt )

Last night's Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 not only celebrated great work done in the past year but also gave us a reunion that we didn't know we needed. Hollywood stalwarts Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt graced the stage together to present the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. In case you don't know, the trio was seen together in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada and reunited at the awards night after 18 years. In a video making rounds on the internet, Meryl Streep can be heard saying, "It's an age-old question – where does the character end and the actor begin?" After that, Emily Blunt says, "As we have just seen, Meryl and Miranda Priestly (Meryl's character in The Devil Wears Prada) are sort of like twins, right?" While Meryl disagrees, Anne Hathaway chimes in, saying, "No, no, that wasn't a question" (a reference to one of Miranda's lines in the film).

Then, Meryl Streep opens the envelope and Emily remarks, “By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know that thrills me” (a nod to another classic line of Miranda's from the movie).

A fan page shared the video with the caption, “THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA REUNION IN 2024 I'M SCREAMING!!!!!”

The Devil Wears Prada is adapted from the novel of the same name written by Lauren Weisberger. Directed by David Frankel and produced by Wendy Finerman, the comedy-drama features Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andrea Sachs aka Andy, and Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton.

The Devil Wears Prada follows the journey of Andy, a young graduate who moves to New York with dreams of becoming a journalist. She lands a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly, one of the most influential magazine editors in the country.

In December 2023, on Variety's Actors on Actors series, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway spoke about their time making the movie. Emily Blunt shared, "We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie. I don't know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did. It's quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life."

About Emily Bunt, Anne said: "I joined the cast of The Devil Wears Prada just before you and thought, 'Who's going to play Emily?'. I was hearing that your name came up, and they said, 'It's this amazing girl out of England and she's so funny'. And I remember walking into the room and turning and meeting you. In my head — instant thought — I was like, 'What a movie star!'

To this, Emily Blunt told Anne Hathaway, "I was so green coming into that situation. And you were like the warmest embrace. Even though you were a colossal movie star at that time, you treated me like a complete equal. You are one of the people I've known the longest. We've known each other for 18 years."