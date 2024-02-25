From Margot Robbie To Emma Stone, 10 Best Dressed On The Red Carpet At The SAG Awards 2024

Margot Robbie To Anne Hathaway, 10 Best Dressed At The SAG Awards 2024

On Saturday night, the Hollywood elite gathered under one roof for the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 and dazzled on the red carpet. From Robert Downey to Penelope Cruz, and from Billie Eilish to Jeremy Allen White, the event was a star-studded affair with everyone bringing their fashion A-game. Among the standout looks of the evening, Margot Robbie undoubtedly stole the show in her stunning black and pink gown. The snug fit exuded chic sophistication, while the pink puffy one-shoulder design and magical trail added a playful Barbie twist to her ensemble. Margot's blonde tresses were elegantly styled in subtle curls. Opting for minimal accessories, she chose statement earrings and classic black heels. A touch of soft pink glam added the perfect finishing touch and ensured Margot Robbie looked every bit like a million bucks on the red carpet.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. fame Jennifer Aniston made a head-turning statement in a shimmering silver number. Her gown had it all — plunging neckline, sleek straps, and sassy thigh-high slit. Paired with her signature straight hair and minimal accessories, Jennifer exuded effortless radiance and proved once again why she's a timeless style icon.

Emma Stone joined Jennifer Aniston in embracing the silver hue. She stunned in a custom-made Louis Vuitton gown that exuded elegance from every angle. The gown featured a plunging neckline, backless drama, intricate embroidery, and a graceful trailing silhouette, making it the perfect choice for the red carpet. Completing her ensemble with dangler earrings and a chic bun hairstyle.

Photo Credit: AFP

Emily Blunt made an entrance at the awards night clad in a striking red Louis Vuitton creation. The halter neck gown featured a snug bodice, captivating see-through detailing at the torso, and a flare near the hemline. Emily adorned herself with a diamond necklace and earrings and infused a touch of luxury into her already glamorous look.

Jessica Chastain said yes to the classic black hue and rocked a Giorgio Armani Privé lace gown. The exquisite ensemble featured intricate black rhinestones, a gathered and beaded waistline, and cascading pleats. With her middle-parted open hair and flawless makeup, Jessica sealed the deal on this look.

Photo Credit: AFP

Selena Gomez looked no less than a modern-day bride in a stunning white Atelier Versace gown. The sleeveless number featured a body-hugging bodice that gracefully flared down the waist. Selena's perfectly blown-out hair gave off hairstyling goals. Minimal earrings and nude makeup completed her appearance.

Photo Credit: AFP

Anne Hathaway gave us the right kind of blues in her gorgeous blue gown. The off-shoulder design, coupled with a plunging neckline, added oomph to her look. An oversized belt cinched her waist and provided definition to the flowing silhouette. A daring cutout below the bust added an extra dose of edge. Anne's choice of diamond jewellery and a silver clutch perfectly complemented the vibrant hue of her outfit.

Photo Credit: AFP

Brie Larson showcased her toned abs in a peachy pink ruched crop top and matching ball skirt by Atelier Versace. The dramatic skirt complemented the chic top perfectly. Opting for understated elegance, she skipped flashy accessories, allowing her stunning outfit to steal the spotlight.

Photo Credit: AFP

Elizabeth Debicki gave us fashion lessons in a glittery Armani Privé gown. Her outfit featured a sheer mesh neckline and a backless design. Elizabeth's blonde hair was styled with a side partition, and she accessorised with simple stud earrings to complete the look.

Photo Credit: AFP

Carey Mulligan stunned in an Armani Privé sculptural gown in a luxurious gold hue. The strapless design gave her a statuesque allure, blending elegance with contemporary fashion. She accessorised with a choker necklace and minimal earrings.

Photo Credit: AFP

Which one of these fashion icons impressed you the most?