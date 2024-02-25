SAG Awards 2024: Oppenheimer, The Bear Win Big - All Winners

New Delhi:
Cillian Murphy at SAG Awards (Image Courtesy: AFP)
The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) took place on Saturday. The event, held annually by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), honored the best performances of the year in films as well as in television. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer took home top three prizes - Outstanding Cast, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Cillian Murphy and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Robert Downey Jr. The coveted award for Actress in a Lead Role went to Lily Gladstone for her stellar performance in Flowers Of The Killer Moon while the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role honor went to Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers. On the television side, Succession, The Bear and Beef emerged as big winners. Additionally, Barbra Streisand was honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award, presented to her by actors Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper.
Take a look at the complete list of winners:
MOVIES
Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture - Oppenheimer
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Leading Role - Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Leading Role - Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role - Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role - Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Television
Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Drama Series - Succession
Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Comedy Series - The Bear
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Movie Or Limited Series - Steven Yeun, Beef
Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Movie Or Limited Series - Ali Wong, Beef
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama Series - Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us
Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Drama Series - Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Comedy Series - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Comedy Series - Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
STUNTS
Outstanding Action Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Motion Picture - Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Outstanding Action Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Television Series - The Last Of Us