SAG Awards 2024: Oppenheimer, The Bear Win Big - All Winners

Cillian Murphy at SAG Awards (Image Courtesy: AFP)

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) took place on Saturday. The event, held annually by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), honored the best performances of the year in films as well as in television. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer took home top three prizes - Outstanding Cast, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Cillian Murphy and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Robert Downey Jr. The coveted award for Actress in a Lead Role went to Lily Gladstone for her stellar performance in Flowers Of The Killer Moon while the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role honor went to Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers. On the television side, Succession, The Bear and Beef emerged as big winners. Additionally, Barbra Streisand was honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award, presented to her by actors Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper.

Take a look at the complete list of winners:

MOVIES

Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture - Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Leading Role - Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Leading Role - Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role - Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role - Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Television

Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Drama Series - Succession

Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Comedy Series - The Bear

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Movie Or Limited Series - Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Movie Or Limited Series - Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama Series - Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Drama Series - Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Comedy Series - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Comedy Series - Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

STUNTS

Outstanding Action Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Motion Picture - Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Outstanding Action Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Television Series - The Last Of Us