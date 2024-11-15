The Rock Called 'Delusional' For Comparing His Movie To Oppenheimer

Wrestled turned Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is facing flak from cinephiles after claiming that it was the Oscar-winning movie Oppenheimer that motivated him to shoot his upcoming movie, Red One, in IMAX and give it a major theatrical release. Speaking ahead of his movie's release, The Rock reflected on Christopher Nolan's directorial masterpiece, adding that an IMAX screening of the movie, based on the Manhattan Project, encouraged him to use the technology for his Santa Claus kidnapping flick.

"Legitimately, the biggest screens possible are IMAX. I was midway through shooting Red One and I had an opportunity to see Oppenheimer. I watched in the IMAX theater where Christopher Nolan watches and screens his movies. Him and Emma [Thomas], his wife," he said.

The 52-year-old actor seemingly requested to sit in the same spot where Nolan watches his own movie on IMAX screens.

"I even asked to let me sit where Chris sits. They said, 'Chris sits here.' I watch Oppenheimer. It was amazing, but I was thinking: 'Holy sh*t. Red One on this screen and, with this technology, could be game over.'"

"I remember texting [director Jake Kasdan] a picture of my bare chest and a picture of the screen, and we realized how cool [IMAX] would be," he added.

Netizens shocked

The Rock's statement quickly went viral, prompting hilarious responses from netizens who called out the actor for his rater 'delusional' take.

"Did he just compare Red One to...Oppenheimer??" said one user, while another added: "Honestly laugh if you want but I aspire to have a fragment of this delusional confidence The Rock has."

Honestly laugh if you want but I aspire to have a fragment of this delusional confidence The Rock has. https://t.co/9kbI2sI55n — Giovanni Lago (@TheGiovanniLago) November 13, 2024

A third commented: "My biggest issue with The Rock is that his entire career and persona depend on being bigger and jacked. It's very hard to be excited seeing him on the big screen. All that being said I didn't hate this movie, but only because I came in expecting nothing."

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Experiencing Oppenheimer in IMAX for the First Time but Thinking Exclusively About Red One: pic.twitter.com/GS5xRHoww2 — Will Landman 🍥 (@WillTheLandMan) November 13, 2024

There's no way he was thinking about Red One while watching Oppenheimer LMAOOOO https://t.co/dTcRZO8Y8l — Live, from the Milky Way Ghetto (@Tim_Barreto) November 14, 2024

Red One - which hits theatres on Friday (Nov 15) has received a meagre 34 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite boasting of a star-studded cast, estimates suggest that Red One, filmed on a budget of $250 million may make only $25-$40 million in its opening weekend.