Dwayne Johnson Gets A Makeover From His Daughters - And He's Loving Every Minute of It

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson recently underwent a hilarious makeover, courtesy of his two daughters, Jasmine (aka Jazzy) and Tiana (aka Tia). The kids decided to spend some quality time with their dad, and it quickly turned into a fun (and very pink) beauty session.

Dwayne took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video capturing the moment. In the video, his daughters can be seen applying bright pink lipstick to his face and neck, followed by eyeshadow around his eyes and nose. The two little artists also added a tiny earring for an extra touch of glam.

The makeover didn't stop there - Jazzy and Tia went all out by sticking tiny round stickers all over his head and placing small pearls next to his eyes. Dwayne jokingly referred to the experience as "abuse" in the caption.

In the post, he shared, "What started off with my two tornadoes, Jazzy & Tia asking, 'Daddy can we just put some eye shadow on you?' and me saying - yes but make it quick and make it cool, because I gotta go to the gym. #hellodarknessmyoldfriend #papabearduties, 1-18-25. (Hey, I know they won't always be little or prefer hanging out with daddy when they're older, but they'll always be my baby girls, so I'll take this abuse all day long - bring it on.)"

The video quickly caught the attention of celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra and Pooja Hegde, who couldn't help but appreciate the adorable moment. Priyanka chimed in with a sweet comment, "You're beautiful," while Pooja Hegde expressed her amusement with a laughing emoji and wrote, "Love it."

On the professional front, Dwayne Johnson was last seen in the film Red One, directed by Jake Kasdan. The movie features a star-studded cast, including J.K. Simmons as Santa Claus, Bonnie Hunt as Mrs Claus, Kristofer Hivju as Krampus, Kiernan Shipka as Gryla the Christmas Witch, and Lucy Liu as Zoe, the head of a secret government agency tasked with protecting mythological beings.

The movie was conceived by Hiram Garcia, president of production at Dwayne's Seven Bucks Productions. The film's producers include Garcia, Johnson, Kasdan, Morgan, Dany Garcia, and Melvin Mar.