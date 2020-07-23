Everything We Know About Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in Dil Bechara. (Image courtesy: sanjanasanghi96)

Highlights Dil Bechara releases on July 24

The film will premiere on Disney+Hotstar

The film marks Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut

Ahead of the release of Dil Bechara - late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last project - we have curated a list of everything that we know about the film. From what the film was originally called, to how the film's cast was zeroed in - the list has it all. The film, which is set to release on July 24 on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar, will be available to subscribers as well as non-subscribers of the platform as a tribute to the late actor. Nothing beats the sheer happiness of seeing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput creating magic on screen for the last time and the film Dil Bechara will keep the late actor's legacy alive. Forever.

Dil Bechara Was Earlier Called Kizie Aur Manny

The title of the movie perfectly encapsulates the essence of the film. Did you know that the film, which went on floors in the year 2018, was first titled Kizie Aur Manny? The title was based on the names of the film's lead characters. Manny or Immanuel Rajkumar Junior, played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi as the titular Kizie Basu. However, the makers went with Dil Bechara as the final title.

The Film Is A Hindi Remake Of The Fault In Our Stars

Dil Bechara is inspired by John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars, which was also adapted into Hollywood film with the same name and it featured Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the lead roles. In the film, Sushant's character is inspired by Augustus, while Sanjana Sanghi will be seen in Hazel Grace's shoes in the film.

AR Rahman Has Composed The Music For The Film

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has made the music for the film. "When I heard the narration of their Indian adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars and especially how music is so beautifully woven into the narrative I got quite excited," AR Rahman had earlier told news agency PTI.

Sanjana Sanghi Was Spotted By The Film's Director When She Was 13

The film's lead actress Sanjana Sanghi, who has been a part of films like Hindi Medium and Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, was spotted first by the film's director Mukesh Chhabra when she was 13-years-old. She was spotted by the casting director during one of her performances in school. 10 years later, she stars as the lead actress in Mukesh Chhabra's forthcoming film, which also marks his directorial debut.

The Film's Title Track Was Shot In A Single Take

The title track of Dil Bechara, sung and composed by AR Rahman and choreographed by Farah Khan, was shot in a single take. Farah Khan also did not charge any fee for choreographing the song and rewarded Sushant Singh Rajput with some homemade food. The song garnered a lot of love from fans on social media.

Dil Bechara also features Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance. The film was earlier slated to release on May 8. However, its release was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is finally releasing tomorrow on Disney+Hotstar.