A Musical Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput From Team Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights "9 songs I composed for the film have a whole new meaning today": Rahman

The video also features Mohit Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal singing Taare Ginn

Dil Bechara will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on Friday

Team Dil Bechara turned a regular Wednesday into a magical one by paying a heart-warming musical tribute to the film's lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Mr Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra apartment, Mumbai, on June 14. The musical team of the film, including AR Rahman, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan, Jonita Gandhi and Amitabh Bhattacharya remembered the late actor by performing soulful tracks from the film through a virtual concert. With each track, the singers and the composers associated with it dedicated special and moving messages to Sushant Singh Rajput. The 13-minute-long musical tribute opened with AR Rahman, who teamed up with his daughter Raheema Rahman, son AR Ameen and musician Hiral Viradia to sing the title track of Dil Bechara. Before starting the performance, AR Rahman also acknowledged that the nine tracks that he has composed for the film "have a whole new meaning today, a whole new life."

AR Rahman's performance was then followed by the track Maskhari, which was performed by Sunidhi Chauhan and Hriday Gattani. Sunidhi, in her segment from Mumbai, said: "I think this song connects Sushant of reel and real life. Perhaps this is a small glimpse of his off-screen playful and mischievous self."

The next track was Taare Ginn, which Mohit Chauhan sang with Shreya Ghoshal. Mohit, who is currently living in Delhi, dedicated the song to Sushant Singh Rajput's love and passion for "space, stars and astronomy." After that, we saw Shashaa Tirupati singing the track Khulke Jeene Ka from Vancouver, Canada. The last track of the tribute - Main Tumhara - was performed by Jonita Gandhi and Hriday Gattani. "Though Sushant isn't with us physically, he shall forever be with us, through his memories, through his promises. I'm so glad to be a part of a soundtrack that will help us all remember Sushant forever," Jonita Gandhi said from Toronto, Canada.

The video ends with lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya saying a few lines from the film in Sushant Singh Rajput's memory.

Watch the full musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput here:

Dil Bechara is based on John Green's popular novel The Fault In Our Stars. The film, which marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, also stars Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role. It will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on Friday.