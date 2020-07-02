'Got The Feeling He Was Brighter Than I': Saif Ali Khan On Dil Bechara Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput

Saif Ali Khan will make a cameo appearance in Dil Bechara. (courtesy: actorsaifalikhan)

Highlights Dil Bechara is slated to release on Disney+Hotsar on July 24

"I thought he had a bright future," said Saif Ali Khan

Saif's daughter Sara made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant

Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen in a cameo appearance in Sushant Singh Rajput's last project Dil Bechara, says that the late actor "had a bright future." During a webinar organised by The New Indian Express, the actor said that Sushant was "a talented actor and a good-looking guy." He added, "I thought he had a bright future. He was polite to me and appreciated my guest appearance in the film. He wanted to talk about many topics like astronomy and philosophy. I got the feeling he was brighter than I was."

Dil Bechara is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24 and it will be available to both subscribers as well as non-subscribers of the streaming platform. The film is inspired by John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars, which was also adapted into Hollywood film with the same name and it featured Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the lead roles. The film has been directed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who is making his debut as a director with the movie. Dil Bechara also stars Sanjana Sanghi and the film's music has been composed by AR Rahman.

Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2018 film Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Sara remembered her first co-star by sharing a memory from the sets of the film.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at home in Mumbai on June 14 and police say it was by suicide. After his star-making performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput made his film debut in 2013's Kai Po Che! His impressive filmography includes Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Chhichhore and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Mr Rajput was last seen in 2019's Drive.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)