Even Amul Is All Excited About Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Wedding

First, badhaai ho to newly-wed couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh! The just-married couple were also congratulated by Amul, who have always impressed with their topical graphic posters. In the creation, the Amul girl representing Deepika can be seen draped in light pink while a cartoon version of Ranveer is treating her to a piece of butter. A colourful depiction of Lake Como has been pasted as the background for the frame, which comes with these words: ""Ranveer not Singhle anymore!" and "The Deepik-tion of taste!" So cute.

While the couple are maintaining a strict no-photo policy for their destination wedding in Italy and fans just can't wait for the first glimpse of these two as a married couple. The close-knit wedding, which includes a guest list of 45 names, is so much of a private affair that singer Harshdeep Kaur, who is performing at the wedding functions, had to take down her tweet today. It is reported that Deepika and Ranveer want to release the first pictures of their wedding on their own social media accounts.

On Wednesday, ANI reported that the first wedding - in accordance with South Indian traditions - was held. The North Indian wedding is reportedly scheduled for Thursday. Karan Johar, who is not part of the Italy wedding, congratulated the couple with a lovely message.

Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Badhai ho !!! Love you both!!! Here's to a lifetime of love and joy! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2018

The last glimpse of Deepika and Ranveer we got was when they left for Italy over the weekend. The couple have also maintained a stony silence on their social media accounts as far as their wedding is concerned since the dates were announced.

Meanwhile in Italy's Villa del Balbianello, festivities are in full swing. An engagement party reportedly happened last night while Deepika and Ranveer also said to have enjoyed sangeet and mehendi ceremonies. Deepika and Ranveer have planned for two reception parties after the wedding festivities in Italy - one in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru on November 21 and a grand Bollywood party in Mumbai on November 28.