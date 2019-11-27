Esha Deol Shares First Pic Of Daughter Miraya With Bharat Takhtani. Seen Yet?

Miraya with dad Bharat Takhtani. (Image courtesy: imeshadeol)

Esha Deol's latest Instagram entry will melt your heart and how. Why, you ask? Well, the actress shared an adorable picture of her husband Bharat Takhtani along with their daughter Miraya. In the picture, Bharat Takhtani can be seen admiring his daughter as she amusingly looks at him. Esha accompanied the post along with a caption that read: "MIU baby. Miraya Takhtani with her Dada." She added the hashtag #fatheranddaughter to the post. The couple welcomed Miraya in June this year and this is the first picture of Miraya shared by Esha on social media.

Take a look at Esha Deol's post here:

The couple made the announcement of their second baby's arrival on Instagram and they wrote: "Thank you very much for the love and blessings."

Esha Deol trended big time after she posted pictures from her daughter Radhya's first fashion show on social media. Esha Deol wrote, "Radhya's first ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week for Hamleys India with proud daddy Bharat Takhtani to cheer for us from the audience."

Esha Deol married businessman Bharat Takhtani in the year 2012. Other than Miraya, the couple are also parents to two-year-old daughter Radhya. The 37-year-old actress frequently shared different facets of her life as a mother on her Instagram profile. Take a look at some of the pictures shared by Esha Deol here:

Esha Deol stepped into the Indian film industry with the 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. The actress has featured in films such as Dhoom, No Entry and Dus among others. The 37-year-old actress took a brief break from Bollywood after her marriage in 2012. However, she recently made a comeback in the short film Cakewalk.

