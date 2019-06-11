Hema Malini And Dharmendra Visit Esha Deol And Baby Miraya In Hospital. See Pics

Hema Malini and Dharmendra photographed at a Mumbai hospital.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra are proud grandparents and on Tuesday afternoon, the star couple paid a visit to their daughter and newly-turned mother Esha Deol and her baby girl Miraya at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. Flashbulbs popped at the actors incessantly as they arrived at the hospital together. Esha's mother and veteran actress Hema Malini was dressed in a traditional white suit while Dharmendra was seen wearing a peach shirt and trousers. Hema Malini and Dharmendra wouldn't have missed their daughter's big day for the world and the smiles on their faces said it all. See the pictures from Hema Malini and Dharmendra's visit here:

Hema Malini and Dharmendra photographed at the hospital.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra arrived together at the hospital.

Hema Malini was dressed in a traditional white outfit.

Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani welcomed their second child on Tuesday and they shared the big news on social media by sharing identical posts, an excerpt from which read, "Welcome to our tribe, baby girl Miraya Takhtani. Born on June 10, 2019. Thank you very much for the good wishes and blessings." Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

Esha Deol married businessman Bharat Takhtani in the year 2012. Besides Miraya, the couple are also parents to one-year-old daughter Radhya. The 37-year-old actress frequently shared different facets of her life as a mother on her Instagram profile. Take a look at some of the pictures shared by Esha Deol here:

Here are the pictures from the actress' dreamy baby shower:

Esha Deol stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. The actress has featured in films such as Dhoom, Yuva, No Entry and Dus among others.

Esha Deol took a break after her marriage. However, she recently made a comeback in the 2018 short film Cakewalk.