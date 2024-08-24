With "Great Company And Fabulous Views", Emraan Hashmi's Family Vacation Is "Done Right"

Please don't disturb Emraan Hashmi. The actor is currently spending some quality time with his wife Parveen Shahani and their son Ayaan. The actor has shared a bunch of pictures from his holiday album on Instagram. The first picture features Emraan and Parveen, twinning in white, posing for a selfie inside a car. The next frame is a candid click of the couple. We also get a glimpse of Ayaan. He looks super busy with his phone. Oh, and, not to miss Ayaan enjoying his time during a safari ride. On swiping left, we can see the father-son duo admiring nature. Sharing the album, Emraan wrote, “Great company and fabulous views! Vacation done right.”

A few days back, Emraan Hashmi dropped a picture from his travel album on Instagram. In the frame, the actor is seen enjoying a scrumptious slice of pizza. Right next to him, we can spot a board with the text — “You will never have abs. Love, pizza.” Lol. After all, when on a holiday, cheat days are acceptable. Don't know about you, but we can relate to Emraan here. Along with the photo, he said, “But worth it [pizza emoji.]”

Wait, there is more. Emraan Hashmi made our hearts skip a beat with his oh-so-handsome picture. The actor, dressed in an olive-coloured T-shirt and cargo pants, is seen posing against a graffiti wall. A pair of sunglasses has amped up the whole frame. “The world is your canvas,” he wrote in the side note.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi has earned an IIFA nomination under the Best Performance in a Negative Role category for his role in Tiger 3. The film also featured Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.