Emraan Hashmi's Post For Cancer Survivor Son Ayaan: 'My Friend, My Superhero'

Emraan Hashmi with son. (courtesy: therealemraan)

Actor Emraan Hashmi on Saturday shared a photograph and a video on Instagram featuring his 13-year-old son Ayaan Hashmi. In the picture, Emraan is casually posing, with his arm around Ayaan's shoulders. The accompanying video captures a heartwarming moment where Ayaan reads the title of the book that his father wrote for him. Ayaan says, "Kiss Of Life: How a Superhero and My Son Defeated cancer." In his caption, Emraan Hashmi wrote, "Always someone I can lean on. My son, my friend, my superhero - Ayaan!!!" Ayaan was diagnosed with the disease in 2014 and was declared cancer-free in 2019. Fans showed their love by posting red hearts in the comments section of Emraan Hashmi's post.

This is not the only post that Emraan Hashmi shared for his son today. In another Instagram entry, the actor revealed that today marks the day when Ayaan was diagnosed with cancer a decade ago. In the picture, we could spot the father-son duo son rocking black T-shirts. Reflecting on the challenging journey, Emraan Hashmi wrote, “Been ten years since Ayaan's diagnosis on this very day…. The toughest phase of our lives, but with faith and hope, we overcame it. More importantly, he overcame it… and continues to stand strong. Immense gratitude for standing by us with your love and prayers.”

In 2019, Emraan Hashmi shared about those challenging times. While talking to Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Emraan said, “My son Ayaan's remission phase - during which the cancer might make a comeback - was a tough phase for us as we parents go through a lot of fear psychosis. The whole process is psychologically disturbing. While researching about the disease, I got to know that nutrition plays an important role in the treatment as the body needs a strong immune system while going through the treatment. Even after the medical treatment, we have to focus on follow-up care, which involves proper nutrition and the well-being of a person, which has been the focal point of Cuddle foundation," Emraan Hashmi added.

The actor appeared on the show alongside Purnota Dutta Bahl, the founder and CEO of Cuddles Foundation, a charitable organisation dedicated to assisting underprivileged children battling cancer. On the work front, Emraan Hashmi was last seen alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3.