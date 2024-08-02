Emraan Hashmi On Wanting To Be A Part Of <i>Animal</i>: "I Know There Is A Lot Of Backlash But..."

Did you know Emraan Hashmi wanted to be a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal? Well, the actor confessed it in an interview with Instant Bollywood. Emraan said, “I know there is a lot of backlash for a film [Animal] like that. But I really enjoyed it and I think it is Animal. I understand what that was for. But mai generally filmo ko sirf ek audience ke taur pe dekhta hu. [I generally watch movies as the audience. ] I did not want to get into the details of…There are a lot of things questionable about the way the film was made. But as a journey, I think the director really had a very very different vision…”

The actor continued, “There is nothing that you will compare to the film, that film (with) anything before. And I appreciate that for a filmmaker to go out and do something daringly different. I really enjoyed it.” Released in December last year, Animal delves into a complex father-son relationship. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol and Shakti Kapoor. The makers also teased a sequel titled Animal Park in the post-credit scenes.

It is not the first time Emraan Hashmi has praised Animal. Earlier, in a chat with Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast, Emraan talked about Ranbir Kapoor's “commendable” performance in the film. He said, “Main jyadatar itni filmein dekhta nahi hoon but maine ye dekhi hai. I think it was commendable jis tarah unhone poore conviction ke saath ek aise character ko play kiya which is not easy to like. Grey shades hein but poore conviction ke saath unhone us character ko play kiya, which is commendable. [I don't watch a lot of films but I have watched Animal and I think it is commendable how he played a character, with grey shades and is not easy to like, with such conviction. This is commendable.]"

Emraan Hashmi was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Showtime.