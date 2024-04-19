Explained: 'Won't Change Stand,' Says Adil Hussain In Kabir Singh Feud With Sandeep Reddy Vanga

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: netamakerindia)

Actor Adil Hussain recently reacted to Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's post on X (formerly known as Twitter). In a conversation with The Times Of India, Adil Hussain said, “I'm in the US right now and haven't seen Sandeep's post. Neither do I intend to. What I said (about Kabir Singh) was in an interview, and not on social media. I was completely shocked when I saw the film and I regret doing it. I will not change my stand.” FYI: Adil Hussain played a cameo in Kabir Singh. He essayed the role of the Dean of Shahid Kapoor's college. The feud between Adil Hussain and Sandeep Reddy Vanga started after the actor shared his view about Kabir Singh on a podcast.

How did this feud start?

Adil Hussain, during an interview on the YouTube channel AP Podcast, said that Kabir Singh is the only film that he “regretted doing” and called it “misogynistic”. In addition, the actor claimed that he walked out of the theatre just after 20 minutes.

The Life Of Pi star added, “That's the only film in my life that I did without reading the script, without watching the Telugu movie it was based on. And I went to see the movie (Kabir Singh) in Delhi and I could not take it after 20 minutes, I just walked out. And I regret it till today. The only movie that I have regretted doing is that film (Kabir Singh) because I think it is misogynistic. It made me feel very small as a human being.”

In the same interview, Adil Hussain also defended director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's freedom of expression. The actor said, “I didn't even dare to watch Animal so I can't comment on that. I heard stories from trusted friends but unless I watch it, I can't comment. But I am a part of Kabir Singh so I went to watch it. I feel everybody has a right to make a film the way they want. I would defend his (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) freedom to make a film. But I disagree with him completely. I think a film like Kabir Singh celebrates something which is not beneficial for society. It legitimises male misogyny and violence against anybody and does not have to be a woman. It celebrates it and glorifies it. I have said before that the only film I regret acting in is Kabir Singh.”

Adil Hussain added that he “felt embarrassed” and couldn't ask his wife to watch the movie, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's reaction:

After Adil Hussain's interview went viral, Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared a note on X (formerly Twitter). Along with a clip of the actor's interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga said he now “regrets casting” Adil Hussain in Kabir Singh. “Your 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to you as your 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did…I regret casting you, knowing that your greed is bigger than your passion. NOW I'll save you from the shame by replacing your face with AI help. Now smile properly,” the post read.

The Internet reacts to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's post:

It seems Sandeep Reddy Vanga's comment failed to get the Internet's support. The director was asked to take “criticism” on a positive note.

A user wrote, “Sir, Why can't you handle criticism...Not everybody likes everyone's work...There are haters of Sholay and DDLJ too...So Kabir Singh and Animal too can have.”

Another one wrote, “(Sandeep Reddy) Vanga bro grow up and start taking criticism in a good way…no one is your enemy…chill.”

A look at Adil Hussain's post:

After Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacted to Adil Hussain's interview, the actor's old post started making rounds on the Internet. One of the tweets that cropped up spoke about “art” and “artists” in “human society”.

Shared by Adil Hussain on X (formerly Twitter), it read, “Art is of Paramount Importance. Artists are just instruments... Serving Art itself. Individuals may not Claim or may be Treated as Stars. Art is the STAR. Why?”

In a follow-up post, he added, “And yes. I believe that Objective of Art in Human Society is to Transport their awareness stuck in the grind of everyday life and in the overwhelming nature of the Engagement in Micro Reality to a Macro Space, to Empower them, help Grasp the Big Picture... Above all to Churn Human Consciousness to remind them of their Primordial Embedded Intent... Which is Unconditional Love for all Beings, Things, Energies.”

Fans support Adil Hussain

Praising Adil Hussain, a fan said, “Ah sir, you do not need validations from others. You've proved your worth with your work. I have been a fan of your work since the day I watched Life Of Pi and will always be excited for new stuff.”

A user on X wrote, “So nicely said, with immense humility. We are very proud of you Adil Hussain da.”

For the unversed, Kabir Singh was the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, which was also helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.