Sandeep Reddy Vanga Slams Kabir Singh Actor Adil Hussain For Calling Film 'Misogynistic': 'Will Replace Your Face With AI'

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Hindi directorial debut Kabir Singh, which features Shahid Kapoor in the titular role, was one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 2019. However, the film also garnered massive criticism for its misogynistic content. Now, years after its release, Adil Hussain, who essayed a crucial role in Kabir Singh, has confessed that it is the only film in his career that he regrets being a part of. The veteran actor recently appeared on the YouTube channel AP Podcast, where he revealed that he agreed to do the film without reading the script first. Adil Hussain said, “That's the only film in my life that I did without reading the script, without watching the Telugu movie it was based on.” The Life of Pi star added that after the release of Kabir Singh, he went to a theatre in Delhi, but walked out just after 20 minutes. He continued, “And I went to see the movie (Kabir Singh) in Delhi and I could not take it after 20 minutes, I just walked out. And I regret it till today. The only movie that I have regretted doing is that film (Kabir Singh) because I think it is misogynistic. It made me feel very small as a human being.” Adil Hussain appeared in a cameo role in Kabir Singh, as the Dean of Shahid Kapoor's college.

Now, in response to Adil Hussain's comments, Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared a scathing note on X [formerly Twitter]. In it, he threatened to replace Adil Hussain's face using AI. He wrote: "Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did. I regret casting u knowing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help Now smile properly," and added a link to the National Award winner's aforementioned interview.

Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did ????https://t.co/BiJIV3UeyO

I regret casting u,knwing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help???? Now smile properly ???? — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) April 18, 2024

In the same interview, Adil Hussain had also defended the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's freedom of expression. He said, “I didn't even dare to watch Animal so I can't comment on that. I heard stories from trusted friends but unless I watch it, I can't comment. But I am a part of Kabir Singh so I went to watch it. I feel everybody has a right to make a film the way they want. I would defend his (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) freedom to make a film. But I disagree with him completely. I think a film like Kabir Singh celebrates something which is not beneficial for society. It legitimises male misogyny and violence against anybody and does not have to be a woman. It celebrates it and glorifies it. I have said it before that the only film I regret acting in is Kabir Singh.”

The actor concluded by saying that he “felt embarrassed” for having worked in Kabir Singh. He claimed that he couldn't even ask his wife to watch the movie, as she would be “so angry”.

In 2019, speaking about their collaboration, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had said in a statement: "Adil Hussain is a brilliant actor. When I planned to remake this film in Hindi, I was very sure that I wanted him to play the part." Read the complete story here.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, which was also helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Kabir Singh also featured Kiara Advani in the lead role.