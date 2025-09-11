Ed Sheeran On Shah Rukh Khan's <i>Om Shanti Om</i>: "It's Like Introducing <i>Star Wars</i> To Someone..."

When Ed Sheeran talks about India, it is not just the music or the culture that excites him, Bollywood also finds a special mention. The singer recently drew an unexpected comparison between Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om and Star Wars, calling the experience of discovering the film similar to someone being introduced to the sci-fi saga for the very first time.

What's Happening

Ed Sheeran shared his thoughts during a conversation with Zane Lowe on his YouTube channel. Reflecting on his month-long stay in India for the shoot of his track Sapphire with Arijit Singh, the artist spoke about the country's diversity, cultural richness, and cinematic treasures.

"What was interesting about doing the whole India tour was that the only reason we were there was to shoot the music video. We thought that we needed to go all over the country and shoot a little bit everywhere. I love that every hundred miles, the culture, language, food, fashion, rhythms, and all of it changed," he said.

Speaking about films, Ed Sheeran recalled being introduced to Om Shanti Om. "It's a wealth of discovery of movies, and someone going like, 'Oh, have you seen this movie?' Have you seen Om Shanti Om? It's like a really big Shah Rukh Khan movie, and it has amazing songs and dances in it. This is a weird analogy, but it is almost like introducing Star Wars to someone for the first time, and they just go like, 'What the f** is this?' There are superstars in the same country singing in different languages," the singer explained.

He described his time in India and his collaboration with Arijit Singh as "the most amazing days in my musical career," having been spotted exploring the streets, taking auto rides, and even performing impromptu gigs in Hyderabad.

Background

Om Shanti Om, directed by Farah Khan and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, was released in 2007 and marked Deepika Padukone's Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film also starred Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, and Kirron Kher in pivotal roles.

With its grand sets, hit songs, and iconic performances, Om Shanti Om became one of Shah Rukh Khan's most celebrated films.