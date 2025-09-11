Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation Provides Relief To 1,500 Flood-Hit Families In Punjab

Shah Rukh Khan's charitable arm, the Meer Foundation, has stepped forward to provide critical relief to families devastated by the recent floods in Punjab. In collaboration with local NGOs, the foundation has rolled out a large-scale aid initiative covering 1,500 households across Amritsar, Patiala, Fazilka, and Firozpur districts.

The relief kits include medicines, hygiene essentials, food supplies, mosquito nets, tarpaulin sheets, folding beds, cotton mattresses, and other necessities aimed at ensuring immediate health, safety, and shelter support. By focusing on both urgent requirements and rehabilitation measures, the initiative is designed to help families rebuild their lives with dignity.

Celebrities Helping With Relief Work In Punjab

Punjab is reeling from one of its most severe flood crises in recent memory, with rising waters from the Beas, Satluj, Ravi, and Ghaggar rivers leaving thousands displaced. The disaster has triggered an extraordinary wave of solidarity from the entertainment and sports industries, with celebrities mobilising resources for relief and rehabilitation.

Actor Akshay Kumar has pledged Rs 5 crore, describing his act as "sewa" rather than charity. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has donated 10 boats to aid rescue operations, while his wife Geeta Basra has been actively distributing supplies on the ground.

Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk is working to rebuild 200 houses for affected families, even delaying the release of his upcoming film.

Diljit Dosanjh has adopted 10 villages in the Majha region, focusing on long-term rehabilitation with solar power and essential supplies. Sonu Sood, meanwhile, has called upon his followers to contribute generously, while his sister Malvika leads on-ground relief efforts.

Gippy Grewal, Karan Aujla, Babbu Mann, and Ranjit Bawa have also stepped in with vital donations, ranging from silage for cattle to overseas tour earnings pledged for aid.

Celebrities including Sanjay Dutt, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kapil Sharma, and Bharti Singh have also voiced their support and urged wider contributions.

Background

Floods in Punjab in 2025 started severely in late August, around August 26 to 29, when heavy downpours in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir caused rivers like the Sutlej, Beas, Ravi, and Ghaggar to overflow. This led to flooding in districts like Ferozepur, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, and Kapurthala, submerging farmlands and homes. By August 29, over 1,000 villages were underwater.

The flooding worsened in early September due to continuous rainfall and controlled dam water releases, affecting all 23 districts. This disaster has been described as the worst flood in Punjab since 1988.