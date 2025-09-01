Punjab Floods: Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt Extend Help To Victims. Diljit Dosanjh Adopts 10 Villages In State

Punjab is grappling with one of the worst flood disasters in recent years, leaving behind widespread destruction of homes, farmlands, and livelihoods. The calamity has displaced thousands, damaged critical infrastructure, and put countless lives at risk. While the state continues its fight against this crisis, the rest of the nation is rallying in solidarity, offering prayers, support, and resources. Prominent voices from the entertainment industry are stepping up in meaningful ways to help Punjab rebuild and recover.

Popular Sufi singer Satinder Sartaaj has taken his foundation to the frontline, working relentlessly in the Ferozpur and Fazilka districts. Sharing visuals from the ground on social media, the singer highlighted the severity of the situation and urged everyone to contribute to relief efforts.

Singer Jasbir Jassi, famous for his chartbuster Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujarat Di, has been actively appealing for help through social media. In an interview, Jassi revealed that he personally reached out to big names like Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, who have pledged their support for Punjab.

Actor Sanjay Dutt expressed his concern on X, calling the devastation “truly heartbreaking” and promising to assist “in every way possible.” His post resonated with fans, further amplifying the call for help.

Global Punjabi icon Diljit Dosanjh is currently assessing the situation in the Majha region. His team is reportedly working on a strategy that goes beyond immediate relief, focusing on rehabilitation and long-term measures for those affected.

Recently, Diljit dropped another post sharing that he has adopted 10 villages in the state.

Actor-singer Gippy Grewal has sent truckloads of silage to ensure that cattle in flood-hit areas have access to food, a major concern for farmers struggling to protect their livestock.

Popular Punjabi singer Karan Aujla contributed a motorboat to an NGO in Ludhiana for rescue operations. He also urged fans to remember that rebuilding efforts will continue long after the floodwaters recede.

Actor Sonu Sood, known for his humanitarian work, has launched a dedicated helpline (+91 7888675107) through the Sood Charity Foundation. Sharing an emotional post, he pledged to stand by his home state and help every person in need.

From on-ground relief to long-term rebuilding, the entertainment fraternity is going all the way out to help the flood-victims in Punjab.