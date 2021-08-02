Eat, Nap, Repeat: Kareena Kapoor Breaks Down The Stages Of Her 'Productive Weekend' With Sister Karisma

Kareena and Karisma in a still from the video. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena posted a video of her Sunday brunch

Karisma shared the same video on Instagram

"Always love our lunches," wrote Karisma Kapoor

Can we please stick to Kareena Kapoor's definition of a "productive weekend"? Well, the actress decided to spend her Sunday with sister Karisma Kapoor and she decided to document it on social media. Kareena Kapoor posted a reel, in which she and Karisma Kapoor can be seen digging into a meal and devouring desserts. What happened 10 seconds later... Well, the obvious. They sister -duo took a nap. Sharing the video, Kareena Kapoor wrote: "What I mean when I say... 'Lolo and I had a productive weekend'," adding the hashtags#Reels, #ReelItFeelIt, #NationalSistersDay and #MyLoloIsTheBestest.

Sharing the same video, Karisma Kapoor wrote: "Always love our lunches," Check out the video here:

Karisma also posted a throwback with Kareena Kapoor and she wrote: "Always at it together. Sisters... Making hard times easier and easy times more fun."

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor belong to a family of actors. Kareena and Karisma are the daughters of Randhir Kapoor and Babita.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy last year.

In terms of films, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero. Karisma Kapoor's last project was ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood.