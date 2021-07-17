Kareena Kapoor Posts Childhood Pic From Eighties' Christmas Party, She's Still In Love With The Outfits

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan )

Christmas arrived early on Instagram, courtesy Kareena Kapoor. The 40-year-old actress took a trip down memory lane and landed at a Christmas party in the past - all the way back to the Eighties. On Saturday, Kareena chanced upon a priceless throwback photo from her family archives and shared it with her fans. Kareena, as a little girl, can be seen posing with sister Karisma and their mom Babita in the Christmas postcard. "Is it Christmas already? Mamma's girls," Kareena captioned the photo. However, it appears that Kareena is still in love with the trio's sartorial picks for the Christmas party: "These outfits are awesome," she wrote.

Here's how Kareena Kapoor introduced major retro vibes on Instagram:

On Mother's Day, Kareena Kapoor shared yet another throwback from her childhood - in this one, Kareena features as a pint-sized toddler while Karisma is just a little girl. Kareena and Karisma share an age gap of seven years.

This photo, shared on Babita's 74th birthday, is proof that Kareena and Karisma are still "mamma's girls":

In terms of films, Kareena was last seen in 2020 movie Angrezi Medium, in which she co-starred with Irrfan Khan. Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, the shooting of which she wrapped in her early pregnancy months. Kareena also recently launched her debut book Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, which is all about her pregnancy experiences. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are parents to two son - four-year-old Taimur and Jeh, who was born earlier this year.