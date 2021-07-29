This Throwback Pic Of Karisma Kapoor 'Bag'ged Our Attention Instantly

Karisma Kapoor posted this image. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Nostalgia came drizzling down our Instagram feeds on Thursday afternoon, all thanks to Karisma Kapoor. The actress shared a super cute post on her profile, which happens to be from her childhood days. In the picture, little Karisma can be seen smiling with all her heart as she sits with her house-shaped bag clutched in her arms. She accentuated the cuteness of the post with a caption that read "Flashback to the time before tote bags... When I literally carried my house with me." She added, Throwback Thursday. Thanks Priya Aswani for sharing this memory."

Just like us, Karisma Kapoor's Instafam and friends loved the picture. Can't blame them. Amrita Arora commented: "So cute." Malaika Arora and Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comments. Karisma's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sani was also all hearts for the picture.

Take a look at Karisma Kapoor's post here:

Karisma Kapoor's Instagram profile is full of throwbacks. Some from her acting days, others are pictures from her fam-jam sessions. Just some throwbacks from her profile:

Karisma Kapoor is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She is the granddaughter of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Her sister Kareena, cousin Ranbir Kapoor (son of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor) are also Bollywood actors.

In terms of films, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero. Karisma Kapoor's last project was ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood.