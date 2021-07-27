The Monsoon Can't Steal Karisma Kapoor's Sunshine

Highlights
- The video features Karisma enjoying herself on the beach
- The video captures Karisma's post work mood
- Seema Khan commented on her post
Actress Karisma Kapoor is enjoying the rainy season to its fullest and proof is her recent Instagram entry. The 47-year-old actress gave us a glimpse of her "post work mood" with a new video. The video features Karisma Kapoor enjoying herself on the beach on a gloomy day. She can be seen dressed in all black attire. Karisma can be seen posing against the backdrop of the sea and a cloudy sky. Sharing the video on Instagram, Karisma Kapoor wrote: "When there's a ray of sunshine during the monsoons #mumbairains #postworkmood." The actress' post received scores of comments from her fans. Among others, Seema Khan commented on Karisma Kapoor's post and dropped heart-eyed emojis.
Take a look at Karisma Kapoor's aforementioned post here:
Karisma recently reunited with her sister, actress Kareena Kapoor, for a new project. The celebrity sisters collaborated with film director Punit Malhotra for their new project. Karisma shared the update with us through an Instagram post. Karisma dropped a picture featuring herself and Kareena Kapoor on Instagram. "Always special shooting with bebo. something exciting coming soon," Karisma wrote in the caption of the post.
Check out the post here:
Karisma Kapoor is quite active on Instagram. She often shares glimpses from her every day life with her fans on the platform.
Here are some posts from Karisma's feed:
In terms of work, Karisma was last seen in the web series Mentalhood. She recently appeared on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 as a special guest. Karisma filled in for the show's regular judge Shilpa Shetty.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)