'Early Valentine's Day' Celebrations For Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare. See Pics

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their wedding in Mumbai earlier this year, after which they flew to Udaipur, Rajasthan for their big, fat wedding festivities. On Tuesday, the couple shared adorable pictures of each other on their respective social media handles. Ira Khan posted a picture of her husband Nupur Shikhare posing with a heart-shaped dessert. "Early Valentine's," she wrote. Meanwhile, fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare posted a picture of Ira posing with the same dessert on his profile and he wrote, "My early Valentine's." He added a sticker that read, "I love you."

See Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's posts for each other here:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare went to Bali, Indonesia for their honeymoon.

Sharing moments from her wedding day, Ira Khan wrote, "This is only a teaser but neither Ethereal nor us could wait. We wanted to celebrate in the mountains, with the people we love. And we did. It was stunning when we were there but we didn't realised we were getting married in Rivendell (Nupur Shikhare now we have to watch the third Lord of the Rings) It difficult to put all the love and feelings of that day into words. Thankfully, we have this video instead."

Posting photos from their starry wedding reception, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wrote on Instagram earlier, "I want to be very married with you bubs."

Ira is the younger of actor Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where Nupur participated.