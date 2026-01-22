Bengali Actor Hiraan Chatterjee's Second Wife Hits Back At First Wife: "We Married Long Ago, Go To Cops"

Bengali actor and BJP MLA Hiraan Chatterjee's private life came under scrutiny after he shared pictures from his second wedding to model Ritika Giri. As soon as the pictures surfaced, his first wife, Anindita Chatterjee, claimed that they had not been divorced yet, rendering the second wedding "illegal." While Hiraan later deleted the wedding pictures, Ritika Giri issued a statement on her Instagram Story, challenging Anindita to take the "legal" route to prove their marriage "illegal."

What Ritika Giri Shared on Instagram

In a long note, Ritika said she was not in a condition to give interviews but wanted to share her version after Anindita spoke to the media.

"I am not mentally stable. I have undergone an operation recently. The doctor has asked me to take full rest. After Anindita spoke out in public, I think I need to clarify certain things," she began the note with these words.

My age, which has been made public, is inaccurate.

Anindita was sent a divorce notice before.

We married long ago. For the last five years, we have been together. Anindita knew all of this. All my social media accounts are public. Why hasn't she raised questions earlier?

Anindita claimed that Hiraan recently stayed with the family for six months. This is completely false. Hiraan stayed with his daughter from November 9, 2024, to February 25, 2025, for some personal work. Coincidentally, his daughter's birthday fell during that time.

Talking about the sanctity of their marriage, Ritika said they got married on the ghats of Varanasi in a low-key ceremony.

Challenging Anindita to take the legal route, Ritika ended her note with these words: "If she thinks this marriage is illegal, tell her to take the legal route."

Following Ritika's public statement, Anindita and her daughter Niyasha lodged a complaint against Hiraan Chatterjee and Ritika Giri on Wednesday at the Anandapur police station, Kolkata.

Hiraan has not responded to his first wife's allegations till now.

