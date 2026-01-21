Bengali Actor Hiraan Chatterjee Marries Model In Varanasi, First Wife Calls His Second Wedding "Illegal"

Bengali actor and politician Hiraan Chatterjee, also known as Hiranmoy Chattopadhyaya, has tied the knot for the second time. The wedding, which took place in Varanasi, has sparked widespread discussion after his first wife publicly questioned the legality and morality of the marriage.

Hiraan Chatterjee Deletes Photos With His Second Wife

Hiraan Chatterjee reportedly got married in Varanasi. Viral photographs from the wedding show the bride, Ritika Giri, dressed in a traditional red Banarasi saree, while Hiraan opted for a yellow kurta.

Hiraan shared photos from the wedding on his Facebook account, confirming the news himself. However, the post was deleted shortly afterwards.

In recent months, the actor-politician had maintained a low public profile, both in films and politics, while discussions about changes in his personal life were reportedly circulating within the industry.

Notably, Hiraan did not hold the ceremony in Kolkata, instead choosing Varanasi, far from his hometown.

First Wife Questions His Second Marriage

Hiraan Chatterjee's first wife, Anindita, reacted strongly to the marriage in an interview with News18.

Anindita said, "I have said this earlier as well - we are facing immense difficulties as a family. It is hard to put into words the damage that has been done to us, especially to my daughter. She has been deeply affected, and we are still consulting doctors as she continues to experience health issues. It is heartbreaking. When a father refuses to take responsibility for his child, it causes lifelong pain. Children do not choose their parents, but being bound to such a relationship leaves deep scars."

When asked about the legality of the second marriage, she said, "As far as I am concerned, this marriage is illegal." She further alleged that the actor's second wife was responsible for the breakdown of their family.

As reported by Deccan Chronicle, Hiraan and Anindita are neither divorced nor legally separated. They have a daughter, who is now 19 years old. Reports also suggest that Hiraan has been estranged from his daughter for about a year, during which he spent considerable time in Kharagpur for political commitments.

The actor has not issued a formal statement addressing his first wife's claims or the legal questions raised around his second marriage.

