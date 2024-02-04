Inside Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's 'Highly Climatic' Honeymoon In Indonesia. See Pics

Ira Khan shared this image. (courtesy: khan.ira)

After hosting a star-studded reception for their friends and family in Mumbai, newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare jetted off to Indonesia for their Honeymoon. On Saturday night, Ira, who is the daughter of actor Aamir Khan, treated her fans and followers on Instagram to some new and adorable pictures of herself and her husband from their honeymoon. Besides pictures from their beach outings and romantic pool dates, Ira also posted a shirtless picture of Nupur, acing a headstand at their hotel. She posted some more pictures of Nupur doing a headstand in different locations, on the beach and during a hike. Ira and Nupur also posted several selfies of herself with her husband and wrote, "How was your honeymoon?” I love you @nupur_popeye. One month, 4 years, underwater, at 3am, upside down, in a squat, anti-climatic, highly-climatic… doesn't matter. As long as it's with you.” Her Husband Nupur replied to the post with a "I love you Ira Khan."

Earlier this week, Ira dropped a collage of fun-filled pictures from her honeymoon in Bali on her Instagram Stories. From a picturesque view of the island to a floating breakfast, the pictures screamed fun from miles apart. In one of the pictures, we can see the couple showing off their matching turtle tattoos as well. Celebrity fitness coach Nupur Shikhare shared the same collage on his Instagram Stories, with the text, “I love you, Ira Khan.”

Ira Khan shared this honeymoon collage just a day after she shared the cutest picture with dd Aamir Khan from her mehendi ceremony. It featured Ira with her father Aamir Khan. ICYDK, the superstar recreated Ira's tattoos as mehendi design on his palm. It comprised a star, a moon and a sun. In the first two slides, the 3 Idiots star can be seen comparing his mehendi design with Ira's tattoos. The post concludes with a picture of Aamir kissing Ira on her cheeks. Sharing the pictures Ira wrote in the caption, "Thank god I hadn't gotten the turtles yet!! We're such cuties." In the caption Ira is referring to her new turtle tattoos that she got in Bali along with Nupur. Take a look:

After registering their marriage earlier this month, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare hosted a lavish wedding celebration in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Later, the couple hosted a grand reception in Mumbai that was a star-studded affair. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rekha, Saira Banu, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and many other celebrities attended the reception.