Parents Crashing Honeymoons Is The Bizarre New Travel Trend That's Creating A Buzz

A honeymoon is a special getaway for newlyweds to relax, celebrate their love, and begin their new life together, but what if the parents tag along? That's exactly the idea behind a bizarre new travel trend creating a buzz online, where couples are inviting their parents, or in some cases, in-laws are inviting themselves, on post-wedding vacations. Taking to Reddit, one user shared that their neighbour's mother-in-law and father-in-law went on their honeymoon with them because they paid for the couple's trip to Hawaii. Another woman shared that her husband invited his brother to the romantic trip so they could go fishing.

"I had a neighbor whose mother-in-law and father-in-law went on their honeymoon with them. They felt they could because they gifted the couple their honeymoon to Hawaii. Such a strange, odd, family," shared one user.

"I was 5 months pregnant on my honeymoon so we only went to the coast for a few days, but my husband invited his brother so they could go fishing," said another.

"My first wedding was in Vegas and I kid you not, at the hotel my MIL (mother in law) was somehow assigned not only the room next door, but an adjoining room - as in, there was direct access from one room to the other," shared one user on Reddit.

"My neighbours took their grandparents along on their honeymoon," wrote another.

In another Reddit forum, a user shared that her ex-husband wanted to take his mom and brother on their honeymoon. "His family's house was only one hour away from mine. It wasn't a big deal at all. I got excited again thinking we'd finally go somewhere nice. But nooo. He took me to his house, to sit with his mom," the post read.

Speaking to Fox News, Thea Gallagher, a psychologist and the wellness programs director at NYU Langone Health in New York City, called this trend an "interesting concept". However, she also said that it is important for both husband and wife to agree that this is a good choice.

"I think it probably depends on your relationship with your parents and your agreement with your partner. Obviously it would be important for both of you to be in agreement that this is the good choice," said Gallagher.

The psychologist said that she wouldn't recommend couples invite their parents to their honeymoon if "it feels like you can't be alone with your partner". "But if it's because you love your family and it's a 'more the merrier' situation, I could see it being fun," she added.

Gallagher also stated it is important for the couple to pre-establish alone time and boundaries. In-laws can sometimes cause a strain on marriage, as it "depends on how much unsolicited advice is shared," she said.

The relationship expert further shared four issues that can occur. The first is boundary issues where "in-laws may overstep by offering unsolicited advice, making surprise visits, or interfering in parenting or financial decisions. Second is the loyalty dilemma that can occur when "one partner may feel caught between their spouse and their parents, leading to resentment or feelings of betrayal.

Another issue that can occur is cultural or generational differences, causing misunderstandings or friction. Lastly, communication breakdowns, in which "couples may struggle to present a united front or avoid discussing in-laws altogether, which can make things worse".

Gallagher said that setting healthy boundaries with in-laws is very important. "Setting and enforcing limits with in-laws respectfully but firmly and presenting a united front as a couple to avoid triangulation or favouritism" is helpful, she said, adding that couples should also practice empathy.

