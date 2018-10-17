Durga Ashtami: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan And Shweta Step Out For Puja

Amitabh Bachchan with his wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta.

Highlights The Bachchans arrived at a pandal in Khar amidst tight security They were also photographed inside the pandal during the puja Abhishek Bachchan did not accompany them

On Durga Ashtami today, actor Amitabh Bachchan along with his wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda visited a pandal in Khar, Mumbai. The Bachchans were photographed seated in apparently a VIP area for darshan. Shweta and Jaya Bachchan wore sarees while Mr Bachchan wore the usual white kurta pyjama with a Nehru jacket. They arrived at the pandal amidst tight security. Shweta is the elder of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's two children. Her brother Abhishek Bachchan did not accompany them to the pandal.

Here are pictures of the Bachchans paying obeisance to Maa Durga on Durga Ashtami.

The Bachchans arrive at a pandal in Khar, Mumbai

Jaya Bachchan navigated her way through the paparazzi

Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta were not far behind

The Bachchans inside the pandal during the puja

The Bachchans are a busy lot. On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is awaiting the release of Yash Raj Films' Thugs Of Hindostan, which opens in theatres around Diwali next month. The Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed film also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Apart from the trailer, the first song of Thugs Of Hindostan, titled Vasmalle (which released online on Tuesday) is breaking the Internet.

Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan Nanda was also spotted at the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai special event, which she attended along with her brother Abhishek Bachchan. Shweta also attended an after party hosted at Karan Johar's home. Shweta recently became a published author - her first novel, titled Paradise Towers, hit the bookshelves a day before her father's birthday on October 10. The book was launched by Karan Johar and Shweta's parents at an event in Mumbai last week.