Drishyam 2: Mohanlal Shares A BTS Pic From The Sets Of The Film

Mohanlal just shared an update on Drishyam 2 and the Internet can't keep calm. Minutes after the actor shared a picture from the sets of the film, #Drishyam2 started trending instantly on social media.Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the 2013 family thriller, which was directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, who died at the age of 50 in August, this year. The film is currently being shot in Thodupuzha (Kerala). Sharing a picture with his co-stars Meena, Ansiba, and Esther Anil and the film's director Jeethu Joseph, Mohanlal wrote in his Instagram post: "George Kutty and family." He added the hashtags #Drishyam2 and #Drishyam. The film is being produced by Antony Perumbavoor.

The film's director Jeethu Joseph shared the picture and wrote: "With George Kutty and family after 6 years." Meanwhile, check out Mohanlal's post here:

Mohanlal, who also featured in the original rendition of the film, announced his association with the project on his 60th birthday, this year in a tweet. Earlier this year, there were rumours that the film has been shelved. Responding to which, the film's director Jeethu Joseph wrote in a Facebook post that the filming would resume after the lockdown ended. Jeethu Joseph is also directing Mohanlal in a film called Ram.

Check out Mohanlal's tweet here:

Drishyam was a suspense thriller directed by Nishikant Kamat. It showcased the struggles of George Kutty (played by Mohanlal), who is on the hit list of the police after his daughter accidentally kills the villainous son of a cop. The film was equally adept at impressing the audiences as well as film critics.

Drishyam has been remade in several other languages, including a Hindi version which featured Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran. The Tamil remake starred Kamal Haasan and it was titled Papanasam.