'Gone Too Soon': Tributes To Nishikant Kamat From His Drishyam Star Ajay Devgn And Others

A file photo of Ajay Devgn with Nishikant Kamat. (courtesy: ajaydevgn )

Highlights Nishikant Kamat died in Hyderabad

He was 50

Riteish Deshmukh shared the news of Nishikant Kamat's death

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat died in a Hyderabad hospital at the age of 50 on Monday. He was reportedly suffering from chronic liver disease. The filmmaker was taken to AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31, where he was treated for jaundice and abdominal distention, news agency ANI reported. Members of the film fraternity, united by grief, poured their hearts out on social media. Ajay Devgn, who was the star of Nishikant Kamat's popular film Drishyam, tweeted" "My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant." Riteish Deshmukh, a close friend of the late filmmaker, who also starred in his film Lai Bhaari, shared a throwback picture and he wrote: "I will miss you my friend. Nishikant Kamat. Rest in peace."

My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon.

RIP Nishikant — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 17, 2020

I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/cqEeLbKJPM — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020

Actress Soha Ali Khan, who worked with the late filmmaker in Mumbai Meri Jaan, in an emotional tweet, wrote: "Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Nishikant Kamat. I worked with him 12 years ago in his first Hindi film Mumbai Meri Jaan and it was an experience I will always value. My most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May he be at peace."

Genelia D'Souza, who was the lead actress in Nishikant Kamat's 2011 film Force, in her eulogy piece for the director, wrote: "You were one of a kind...I found a life coach in you. I live by so much that we discussed and I live with knowing you were such an amazing soul and I'm just so glad our paths crossed. I will miss you dear Nishi. RIP."

#NishikantKamat you were one of a kind.. I found a life coach in you.. I live by so much that we discussed and I live with knowing you were such an amazing soul and I'm just so glad our paths crossed.. I will miss you dear Nishi .. R.i.p — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 17, 2020

"Another gloom sets over us today as a dear friend and wonderful person Nishikant moves on to another realm. Your smile, your peaceful demeanour and just you shall be missed my friend. No more suffering Rip," tweeted Arjun Rampal, who worked in Mr Kamat's The Final Call.

Another gloom sets over us today as a dear friend and wonderful person Nishikant moves on to another realm. Your smile, your peaceful demeanour and just you shall be missed my friend. No more suffering Rip. #RIPNishikantKamat — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) August 17, 2020

Ishita Dutta, who starred in Mr Kamat's Drishyam, tweeted: "Nishi Sir. You saw me as Anju and gave me a film I will cherish forever. Thank you for your kind words and encouragement when I needed it the most. We will miss you. Condolences to family and friends. RIP."

Nishi sir

You saw me as Anju and gave me a film I will cherish forever... Thanku for your kind words and encouragement when I needed it the most.

We will miss you.

Condolences to family and friends.

RIP #NishikantKamatpic.twitter.com/9S8K4vHKHC — Ishita Dutta (@ishidutta) August 17, 2020

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wrote: "Nishi" with a broken heart emoticon.

Nishi — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) August 17, 2020

"Farewell Nishi. You lived and died by what you decided you loved more than anything else. I'm sure you had no regrets about much. Thank you for all the movies, all the fun stories, warmth and smiles," tweeted Randeep Hooda.

Farewell Nishi!! You lived and died by what you decided you loved more than anything else .. I'm sure you had no regrets about much .. thank you for all the movies, all the fun stories, warmth and smiles #NishikantKamatpic.twitter.com/b5RlUSeDBo — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 17, 2020

Film producer Ritesh Sidhwani tweeted: "My thoughts and prayers with the friends and family of Nishikant Kamat. This is deeply saddening. May his soul rest in peace."

My thoughts and prayers with the friends and family of #NishikantKamat. This is deeply saddening. May his soul rest in peace. — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) August 17, 2020

Here are some more tweets:

I will always remember the warmth of your smile and the twinkle in your eyes Nishi sir! Thank you for #DombiviliFast#MumbaiMeriJaan and all those conversations.. #RIP#NishikantKamathttps://t.co/96CNLcVG2b — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 17, 2020

Nishikant Kamat's impressive filmography included hits as well as critically acclaimed films such as Drishyam, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, Madaari, featuring late actor Irrfan Khan. He also helmed Mumbai Meri Jaan, Force and Rocky Handsome.

Besides Hindi cinema, Nishikant Kamat was a popular name in the Marathi film industry. He made his directorial debut with Dombivali Fast. He also helmed projects like Lai Bhaari and Fugay and he even starred in the latter. Nishikant Kamat's last project was as a Creative Producer of the web series The Final Call.