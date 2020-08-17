"Gone Too Soon": Tributes To Nishikant Kamat From His Drishyam Star Ajay Devgn And Others

"My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam," tweeted Ajay Devgn

'Gone Too Soon': Tributes To Nishikant Kamat From His Drishyam Star Ajay Devgn And Others

A file photo of Ajay Devgn with Nishikant Kamat. (courtesy: ajaydevgn )

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat died in a Hyderabad hospital at the age of 50 on Monday. He was reportedly suffering from chronic liver disease. The filmmaker was taken to AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31, where he was treated for jaundice and abdominal distention, news agency ANI reported. Members of the film fraternity, united by grief, poured their hearts out on social media. Ajay Devgn, who was the star of Nishikant Kamat's popular film Drishyam, tweeted" "My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant." Riteish Deshmukh, a close friend of the late filmmaker, who also starred in his film Lai Bhaari, shared a throwback picture and he wrote: "I will miss you my friend. Nishikant Kamat. Rest in peace."

Actress Soha Ali Khan, who worked with the late filmmaker in Mumbai Meri Jaan, in an emotional tweet, wrote: "Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Nishikant Kamat. I worked with him 12 years ago in his first Hindi film Mumbai Meri Jaan and it was an experience I will always value. My most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May he be at peace."

Genelia D'Souza, who was the lead actress in Nishikant Kamat's 2011 film Force, in her eulogy piece for the director, wrote: "You were one of a kind...I found a life coach in you. I live by so much that we discussed and I live with knowing you were such an amazing soul and I'm just so glad our paths crossed. I will miss you dear Nishi. RIP."

"Another gloom sets over us today as a dear friend and wonderful person Nishikant moves on to another realm. Your smile, your peaceful demeanour and just you shall be missed my friend. No more suffering Rip," tweeted Arjun Rampal, who worked in Mr Kamat's The Final Call.

Ishita Dutta, who starred in Mr Kamat's Drishyam, tweeted: "Nishi Sir. You saw me as Anju and gave me a film I will cherish forever. Thank you for your kind words and encouragement when I needed it the most. We will miss you. Condolences to family and friends. RIP."

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wrote: "Nishi" with a broken heart emoticon.

"Farewell Nishi. You lived and died by what you decided you loved more than anything else. I'm sure you had no regrets about much. Thank you for all the movies, all the fun stories, warmth and smiles," tweeted Randeep Hooda.

Film producer Ritesh Sidhwani tweeted: "My thoughts and prayers with the friends and family of Nishikant Kamat. This is deeply saddening. May his soul rest in peace."

Nishikant Kamat's impressive filmography included hits as well as critically acclaimed films such as Drishyam, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, Madaari, featuring late actor Irrfan Khan. He also helmed Mumbai Meri Jaan, Force and Rocky Handsome.

Besides Hindi cinema, Nishikant Kamat was a popular name in the Marathi film industry. He made his directorial debut with Dombivali Fast. He also helmed projects like Lai Bhaari and Fugay and he even starred in the latter. Nishikant Kamat's last project was as a Creative Producer of the web series The Final Call.

