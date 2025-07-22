Why Jeetu Joseph Has Threatened Legal Action Against Makers Of Ajay Devgn's <i>Drishyam 3</i>

Last month, Mohanlal took to X to announce his return as George Kutty, with the much-anticipated third installment of his Drishyam franchise.

Interestingly, Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 was to begin with its shoot simultaneously with Ajay Devgn's Hindi version of the film. Recently, Jeetu Joseph addressed the ongoing rumours of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 going on floors before the original Malayalam version.

What's Happening

Filmmaker Jeetu Joseph broke his silence on the ongoing buzz that Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 will begin shooting before Mohanlal's Malayalam version.

Jeetu Joseph threatened legal action to ensure that Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 does not roll first, considering Mohanlal's Malayalam version is the original one.

Jeetu Joseph told Matrubhumi, "There were demands on making Malayalam and Hindi versions together, but we haven't decided on those matters. There were initially some plans to start in Hindi first, but after a hint was given that this would be dealt with legally, they backed off from it."

He also added, "I finished writing the climax of Drishyam 3 last night. I've been under immense pressure for a long time."

What The Rumour About Drishyam 3 Is

For some time now, there have been reports suggesting that makers of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 are gearing up for the making of the third installment.

While Jeetu Joseph commented that he is still working on his screenplay, the Malayalam version will only take off in October 2025.

The Hindi version is said to begin after that.

About Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Ajay Devgn will also begin shooting for the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 on October 2, 2025.

The source told Pinkvilla, "The Gandhi Jayanti date holds a lot of significance for the Drishyam franchise, and hence they are embarking on the journey for the final Drishyam film from October 2, 2025. It's a marathon schedule, spanning 3 months at real locations in Maharashtra, as well as the studio set-up. Ajay Devgn has already allotted his dates for the film."

About Drishyam 3

The franchise's first film was released in 2013, and the Malayalam version was led by Mohanlal as George Kutty. The film was then remade in several languages, such as Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The Kannada version was led by V Ravichandran, Telugu by Venkatesh, both in 2014. The 2015 Tamil version had Kamal Haasan in the lead, while Ajay Devgn took over the reigns in Hindi.

The film was also remade in Sinhala and Chinese, while the Indonesian and Korean remakes are currently in the works.

In A Nutshell

Jeetu Joseph expressed how he is against Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 going into production before Mohanlal's original Malayalam version of the third installment. The filmmaker also shared that he was busy with the screenplay of Drishyam 3 in Malayalam, and the film will roll in October 2025.