Inspired By 'Drishyam', Man Kills Mother-In-Law For Insurance Payout: Cops

In a chilling case that the police say may have been inspired by the crime thriller 'Drishyam', a son-in-law in Telangana's Siddipet district has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 60-year-old mother-in-law to claim Rs 60 lakh in insurance money.

The incident, which unfolded in Peddamasanpalli village, has left the community stunned.

The accused, identified as Venkatesh, had reportedly taken out multiple insurance policies in the name of his mother-in-law, Ramavva, at the post office and SBI as recently as March this year.

According to Siddipet police, Venkatesh meticulously plotted to kill Ramavva and stage her death as a road accident to claim the substantial insurance payouts.

As part of his sinister plan, Venkatesh is said to have taken Ramavva to the fields under the guise of work.

Later, under the cover of darkness, he sent her home alone at midnight, setting the stage for the planned "accident."

Police said Venkatesh had confided in his brother, promising him half of the insurance money, if he can help in the plan. As Ramavva walked alone on the deserted road, Venkatesh's accomplice struck her with the car, causing her death.

Venkatesh then attempted to make the scene appear as a tragic accidental death.

However, the elaborate scheme began to unravel during the police investigation. The authorities, acting on suspicion, meticulously reviewed CCTV footage from the area. The footage reportedly provided crucial clues that contradicted Venkatesh's narrative, leading to his arrest.

Upon interrogation, Venkatesh reportedly confessed to the crime, admitting that he murdered his mother-in-law solely for the Rs 60 lakh in insurance money.

The Siddipet police department highlighted the striking similarities between the perpetrator's planning and the plotline of the 'Drishyam' movie, where the protagonists meticulously fabricate alibis and scenarios to mislead law enforcement.