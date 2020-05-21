Mohanlal, 60 Today, Confirms Drishyam 2 Is Happening. See His Tweet

Mohanlal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mohanlal)

Yes, Mohanlal will return in Drishyam 2. On his birthday - Mohanlal is 60 today - the Malayalam superstar confirmed in a tweet the much-anticipated sequel to his 2013 hit Drishyam is in the works. The script of Drishyam 2 had already been written, director Jeetu Joseph told The New Minute this week. Rumours were that Mohanlal would make the official announcement on his birthday - which he has, via a motion poster that also reveals the return of Drishyam producer Antony Perumbavoor. Unsurprisingly, Mohanlal and Drishyam 2 have both been trending furiously. See Mohanlal's post below - also, happy birthday.

Drishyam starred Mohanlal as family man George Kutty who hoodwinks the police after his daughter accidentally kills the villainous son of a cop. Jeetu Joseph, who wrote and directed Drishyam, told The News Minute this week, "After Drishyam, there have always been questions about a sequel. Lalettan (Mohanlal) would ask me too. And I just didn't know how to continue that story. Finally one possibility became clearer than the others I thought of and the story of George Kutty's family got written again."

Drishyam has been remade in several other languages, including a Hindi version starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran. Kamal Haasan starred in the Tamil remake, titled Papanasam.

Drishyam 2 will likely reunite the original cast - Meena played George Kutty's wife and his daughters were played by Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil.

Jeetu Joseph is also directing Mohanlal in a film called Ram. He addressed rumours that the film had been shelved, writing in a Facebook post that filming would resume after the lockdown ended.