Does Arjun Rampal Get His Akshaye Khanna Moment In <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>?

The conversation about Dhurandhar will always be incomplete without Akshaye Khanna's act as Rehman Dakait. That's why his absence is a big hole in Dhurandhar 2, which had pegged Arjun Rampal's Major Iqbal as the next 'budding' antagonist in the mammoth film franchise, set up by director Aditya Dhar.

What Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait was to Dhurandhar, Arjun Rampal's Major Iqbal is to Dhurandhar 2. It's a cliche older than time but still holds water: a hero is only as good as the villain. To make you root for the hero or protagonist, the antagonist should be a formidable foe.

Even an Indian versus Pakistan cricket match loses steam if either side gives up easily or if the clash is one-sided. There has to be a good contest between the two so that the experience is paisa vasool, be it a match or a film.

So, did Arjun Rampal achieve the greatness, or virality, in Dhurandhar 2 that Akshaye Khanna did in part one? Let's explore.

Akshaye Khanna As Rehman Dakait In Dhurandhar 2

Many will argue that the foot-tapping FA9LA song, by Flipperachi, in Dhurandhar had a lot to do with Akshaye Khanna's overnight (re)discovery by the well-meaning folks on social media, but it was not the sole reason behind the unprecedented interest in the actor. His impromptu and effortless dance and the all-black attire in FA9LA only played a part in the resurrection of Akshaye Khanna in the eyes of the masses. It, however, is not the whole story.

As much Rehman Dakait was a ganglord who had political ambition, Akshaye Khanna's portrayal oozed charm, unpredictability, and even caused anxiety. This was a guy who killed his mother when he was just a teenager when he found out that he is an illegitimate child. The same man later brutally murders his gangster father in broad daylight and lets out a "whoo" sound, as a sign of satisfaction! He was brazen, spoke less, did more, and his expressions did the most of the talking.

While the chase-and-kill sequence of Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar was indulgent and long-drawn, you couldn't shake off the smoking ghost of the gangster that comes to haunt our hero Ranveer Singh's Hamza, just like how Caesar did to Brutus. You had to make Rehman Dakait an unrelenting force, making it almost impossible for Hamza to kill him. It is an achievement for Hamza when he manages to kill Rehman Dakait and maintain the secret that he is the real killer.

That Rehman Dakait was well loved by his family and community added to his glorification and allure. From the memes around his dance to the "Hamza gaadi rok" scene, the character became so loved that people are unhappy they didn't see more of Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2. Akshaye Khanna's character emerged the real baazigar in Dhurandhar.

Arjun Rampal As Major Iqbal In Dhurandhar 2

Arjun Rampal should have ideally become the most hated and feared character in Dhurandhar 2 but that just doesn't happen. Major Iqbal sent chills down our spine in that gratuitous and graphic torture scene in Dhurandhar. He was cold, clinical, and calculative and made a meal out of the scene. We feared for Hamza when he saw the other Indian spy getting skinned alive. Just before this scene, when Major Iqbal tells Hamza that the snitch has been caught, we see our hero hide his dread and fear, wondering if his game is over.

In Dhurandhar 2, with Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait out of the equation, Arjun Rampal had big shoes to fill. Ideally, Major Iqbal is a more influential figure and higher in hierarchy as a top ISI operative than Rehman Dakait, a ganglord from Lyari. But the impact of this authority does not reflect on screen in the sequel.

Arjun Rampal as Major Rampal in a still from Dhurandhar 2.

Yes, we got the Rehman Dakait back story in a stray dialogue by Aalam Bhai (Gaurav Gera) in the film's part one. In part two, we are shown the man that Major Iqbal is at home. His father (Suvinder Pal) is a former Pakistani Army officer who keeps berating his son and repeatedly questions his manhood. Clearly, daddy issues plague Major Iqbal. There are no women in the family, except his daughter who is a differently-abled child.

Arjun Rampal nails the brief as the provocative, menacing, and India-hating Major Iqbal, but his backstory is saddled with too many dialogues and scenes. The crispness here is missed. The chase-and-kill sequence between Hamza and Major Iqbal was also stretched but lacked the urgency the one in the first Dhurandhar had.

Even when we see the doors of the madrassa being shut after Major Iqbal finds out Hamza's true idenity, we somehow know our hero will live to see the day. The hand-to-hand combat scene between Hamza and Major Iqbal thrills us but not for long. Major Iqbal is at his vilest when he is spouting anti-India propaganda and threatening to rape Indian women and occupy more Indian territory. But when you know he's seconds away from dying, you stop taking him seriously. In fact, you stopped thinking of him as a force to reckon with a while ago.

Arjun Rampal's Major Iqbal is the villain of Dhurandhar 2, but he's no Rehman Dakait.

Also Read | Shobhaa De Reviews Dhurandhar 2: 'Arjun Rampal Chewed Up Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Was So Missed'